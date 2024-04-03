Why Rumer Willis Is «Shamed» Anytime She Posts Breastfeeding Photos With Her Baby Girl

Rumer Willis got people talking big time when she posted a private breastfeeding moment on social media. It stirred up a lot of strong feelings online, with folks split on whether it was right or not to post such a picture. Meanwhile, Rumer is all about enjoying family moments and being close to her dad, Bruce.

She shared her entire pregnancy journey to be real with her fans and show the challenges of motherhood.

Rumer Willis, daughter of Hollywood big shots Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is flipping the script. She’s not shy about sharing every little detail of her journey into motherhood, from the first cries of childbirth to the quiet moments of breastfeeding. She opened up about how becoming a mom has turned her world upside down, especially with her little one bonding with her superstar grandparents, Bruce and Demi. Rumer’s all about passing on those special parts of herself she got from her folks, making sure her daughter, Louetta, is fully part of the family vibe. But it’s not just about genetics. Rumer and her partner Derek are on a mission to figure out their own way of being parents while keeping the family traditions alive and kicking.

For them, it’s not just about dealing with dirty diapers and tantrums; it’s about discovering who they are as parents, all while holding onto what’s important. «We’re discovering how we want a parent, and how we’re taking certain things from our parents, but also how we’re kind of forming new things for ourselves because there’s so much that we have access to that our parents didn’t,» Rumer said. So, in Rumer Willis’s world, there’s no holding back. It’s a mix of Hollywood glitz and everyday life, where every moment is a chance to embrace the chaos and make something beautiful

Her daughter’s name pays tribute to her beloved dad.

Stepping into motherhood for Rumer has been like stumbling upon a hidden dream she never even knew she had. Louetta, her adorable bundle of joy, has totally blown all her expectations out of the water. But there’s something extra special about her little munchkin — she’s got this incredible link to someone super important in Rumer’s life. Little Louetta, born in April 2023, holds a name that’s rich with meaning. Rumer spilled the beans just recently about how they landed on Louetta Isley. Turns out, it’s a beautiful homage to her dad, Bruce, and some of their shared favorite music legends — Lou for Louis Armstrong, Etta for Etta James, and Isley for the Isley Brothers. Now, here’s a fun twist: Louetta almost ended up with a different name altogether. Initially, they were thinking Loretta. But thanks to a texting mishap by her dad, Thomas, where he forgot to type the «r,» they stumbled upon Louetta instead. And you know what? They’re totally cool with it! In fact, they love how it strengthens the bond between little Louetta and her grandad, Bruce, who showers her with endless love.

Rumer chose to share a private breastfeeding moment on social media.

Willis found herself at the center of a storm after sharing a tender moment on Instagram. In the snapshot, she’s breastfeeding her baby daughter in the comfort of a bedroom, dressed in casual denim jeans and no top. Alongside the photo, Rumer penned a heartfelt caption: «Love of my life... happy International Women’s Day.» This post sparked a heated debate online. Some applauded her for celebrating women’s bodies, while others questioned the appropriateness of her topless photo. While it’s undoubtedly a tribute to motherhood, it’s also sparked discussions about boundaries on social media. One person wondered why Rumer felt compelled to share such an intimate moment when a simple photo of her baby’s face would’ve sufficed. They reminisced about a time when such moments were kept private. Among the critics, there were concerns about how Rumer’s daughter might feel about the photo in the future. Some feared she’d be upset with her mom for sharing such a personal moment with the world. Rumer, however, defended her decision, emphasizing the importance of promoting self-love and body positivity. Ultimately, her post has sparked important conversations about privacy and parenting in the digital age.

She was brought up in a household where freedom and self-expression were central values.

Despite the debate, Rumer likely embodies the values she learned while growing up, which now influence her approach to parenting. This is evident, as Willis has shared the childhood traditions she wants to continue with her daughter. In an interview, Rumer discussed her upbringing with Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, emphasizing how her parents encouraged creativity and self-expression. She fondly remembered the freedom she had to dress as she liked and shared some unique family traditions, like playful interactions and bathing together. Rumer credited this nurturing environment for shaping her personality and expressed her desire to pass on a sense of joy and silliness to her daughter. «I think that silliness and goofiness are so deeply a part of me, and it’s really what I want to help cultivate in [my daughter’s] life,» she added.

This isn’t the first time she’s faced criticism for sharing breastfeeding photos.

A while back, Rumer posted a similar picture of herself breastfeeding her baby, and it stirred up some similar controversy. Not everyone was on board with the photo. Some argue that such intimate moments shouldn’t be shared publicly. However, others praised Rumer for normalizing breastfeeding and celebrating the natural bond between mother and child. But she didn’t shy away from it. When a fan asked why she chose to share the photo, Rumer responded with a strong message celebrating the beauty and power of motherhood. Rumer defended her decision, explaining that she wanted to lead by example and teach her daughter not to feel ashamed of her body. She believes that sharing breastfeeding pictures is important for combating the shame that often comes with being a woman.