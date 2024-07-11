“Why Should She Kiss Him on the Mouth?” Paris Hilton’s Recent Video With Her Son Sparks Controversy

A recent video of Paris Hilton kissing her young son on the mouth has ignited a firestorm of controversy on social media. The clip, which shows the socialite and businesswoman sharing a tender moment with her child, has drawn mixed reactions from the public. Critics argue that such displays of affection are inappropriate, raising concerns about setting boundaries.

Paris Hilton recently shared a sweet video on Instagram that captures a precious moment between her and her son, Phoenix, during a flight. In the video, Hilton and Phoenix are seen wearing matching pajamas adorned with colorful hearts, highlighting their close bond. The pair share affectionate kisses, showcasing their loving relationship. Hilton captioned the post, "In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir 🥰👶🏼👶🏼✈️," expressing her deep happiness and contentment. She added, "My heart feels so full! Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace." The heartfelt video offers a glimpse into Hilton's cherished family moments and the joy she finds in motherhood.

However, the video sparked mixed reactions from viewers. Some people criticized the act of kissing a child on the lips, questioning its appropriateness. "Why should she kiss him on the mouth? Why normalize that?" one user commented. Another added, "Don't kiss babies on the mouth ❌."

Despite the backlash, many fans came to Hilton's defense. "What are these comments? She's a good mom! Don't be mad, your mom didn't give you kisses when you were a baby," one supporter wrote. Another fan questioned the critics, saying, "What is wrong with you, people? A mother and child can’t show affection?" The divided opinions highlight the varying perspectives on parental affection and its public display.