Woman Thrifted a Dress Only for $15, Which Actually Could Be Worth Millions

As the known saying goes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, Kansas Michalke, a content creator and mother of two from Austin, Texas, has a special talent for finding hidden treasures in thrift stores. During one of her regular shopping trips, she discovered something remarkable: a unique dress that could be worth millions.

She found a gem in the thrift store.

Kansas’s love for thrift shops started in her childhood. Her family had little money, so they often shopped at clearance sections or thrift stores. “We were just simple country people who went straight to the clearance section or thrift shops,” she said, adding that she was never ashamed of it.

One day, while doing her usual thrift store routine, Kansas spotted a shiny evening gown. “I saw the twinkle of the dress and thought, ’Oh my gosh, this will be so fun to play dress-up with,’ and I just tossed it in the cart,” she remembered. She didn’t check the label or price, thinking her daughters would love it.

When she got home, Kansas realized she had found something special. “When I typed in the designer’s name, and I thought, ’NO WAY, THIS IS CRAZY!’” she said. The gown was designed by Oleg Cassini, a famous dressmaker from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Cassini was known for his elegant designs and dressed many Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn. Michalke bought a vintage dress designed by Oleg Cassini for just $15.

Oleg Cassini was deeply loved by Hollywood’s elite.

Oleg Cassini was a legendary fashion designer. He was famous for his beautiful and innovative creations, and he had close relationships with many Hollywood stars. In the 1950s and 1960s, Cassini was a big name in American fashion, known for dressing iconic figures both on and off the screen. His clients included Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth, Lana Turner, and Gina Lollobrigida.

Cassini’s designs were known for their timeless elegance and attention to detail. He was particularly famous for the sheath dress, which became very popular in the mid-20th century. His creations were sophisticated and graceful, reflecting the glamour of the silver screen and high society.

Michalke’s find is unique.

The $15 dress fit Kansas perfectly, making her find even more thrilling. She shared her discovery on social media, where others also shared their own Cassini-branded pieces. However, Kansas’s dress was unique. The detailed work on the dress suggested it wasn’t mass-produced. After researching the tag, she learned it might belong to Cassini’s “Black Tie Collection.” “It’s definitely ’80s or earlier because of how the tag is hand-sewn in, and they didn’t use machine sewing until the ’90s, so I know it’s either ’80s or before,” she explained. Despite her efforts, Kansas couldn’t find anything exactly like her shimmering gown. “I can’t find anything like it, and so I’m thinking that’s what makes it even more special. Is it potentially like a one-off piece? Maybe a runway piece. I just don’t know,” she said.

Michalke and Marilyn Monroe, both in gowns made by Oleg Cassini.

Though she hopes to learn more about the dress’s history and value, Kansas’s main joy is sharing it with her daughters during dress-up time. “My four-year-old, Memphis, is obsessed with fashion, and her exact words were, ’Mom, this is iconic,’” Kansas shared with a laugh.

Kansas lives by the motto, “Boycott being boring,” and this find certainly fits that sentiment. Her passion for thrift shopping and uncovering hidden treasures has inspired her to create a thrifting guide for others. It’s packed with helpful tips on finding great items at clearance racks and thrift stores. “There’s not a bad thrift store. I’ve never met one, and I go thrift shopping at second-hand estate sales at least four times a week,” she shared.