Woman Complains Her Dryer Isn’t Working, Her Family Are Left Horrified After They Figured Out Why

A family’s Christmas breakfast turned unexpectedly alarming when a woman uncovered an enormous lint buildup in her sister’s dryer, raising concerns about a potential fire hazard. On December 24, Rane and Kailey Bradley shared the discovery on their joint TikTok page, capturing the moment Delaney Neal, Kailey’s sister, realized she hadn’t cleaned her lint trap in two years. The now-viral TikTok video, which has garnered nearly 9 million views, shows the family inspecting Delaney’s dryer with disbelief.

Christmas dinner was accompanied with a huge shock for this family.

During Christmas breakfast with her family in Scott County, Tenn., Kailey Bradley heard her sister, Delaney Neal, mention a puzzling issue: it took three drying cycles for her clothes to be fully dried. Kailey’s husband, Rane, raised a simple yet revealing question: “Have you cleaned out your lint trap recently?” Delaney, 22, responded in confusion, asking, “What are you talking about?” Determined to investigate, Rane assured Delaney that after breakfast, the family would head to her house to figure out the problem. True to his word, they visited Delaney’s home, where Rane removed the back of the dryer to demonstrate how to clean the lint. What he discovered left everyone in disbelief.

The investigation brought some terrifying results.

“We couldn’t believe my sister’s house hadn’t caught fire with the amount of lint in her dryer,” Kailey, 31, tells in her interview. “The amount shown in the video isn’t even half of what came out of the back of it.” “We are in a family of four sisters, we are pretty ditzy, and stuff like this happens all the time,” she adds. “Thankfully, we have praying parents.”

The video of a sudden revelation quickly went viral.

Kailey decided to grab her phone and record the entire mishap, anticipating it would be both hilarious and shocking for her family. What she didn’t expect was how many others would find it equally unbelievable. After posting the video on TikTok, it quickly went viral. To date, the clip has garnered over 8.5 million views and over 5,900 comments, with viewers equally stunned by the discovery.

People were extremely active in the comments.

The viral clip was captioned with a text that read: “Your sister has lived by herself for two years and had no idea she was supposed to clean the lint trap on her dryer.” The family’s discovery made people go wild in the comments section. One person wrote, “My mom used to yell at us if we didn’t empty the lint trap every time 😅 She was certain our house would catch on fire if we skipped it once, lol.” Another one added, “Forget about the fire... How do her clothes even dry?” One more person wrote, “There are 2 things I do repetitively in my life....lock the doors behind me and clean the lint trap.” And one more netizen commented, “As a large loss claims adjuster who handles fire claims, I’m surprised we haven’t met.” Some other person added, “I used to have a lint collection where I sorted clothes to get specific colors of lint. My family wouldn’t comply, so I started doing all the laundry. Nobody got me tested for the tism though.”

Kailey didn’t expect her video going crazy popular and even to be covered by major news outlets.

On her Facebook page, Kailey reposted her story that was covered by one of the major news outlets and captioned the post “Life is wild.” One of the users wrote under Kailey’s post, “I’m framing this story and putting it on my wall.” Seems like the woman and her family didn’t expect to gain such a fame by posting a family video, but the tremendous feedback and the virality of the video proves that even ordinary things may hide interesting discoveries.