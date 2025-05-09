“I just found out my husband has been pretending to be a cat online for three years, and I don’t know what to do. I’m literally shaking while typing this. My husband and I have been married for five years, together for seven. He’s always been kind of quirky. Like, he talks to our cat in full sentences, but I thought it was just cute or whatever...

Last night, I was using his laptop because mine died, and I noticed he was still logged in. I know, I know, I shouldn’t have snooped, but something in me told me to look. I just found out my husband has been running a cat role-play account for three years.

He writes in first person AS A CAT. Like, ’Human forgot to feed me today. Vengeance will be swift. Time to knock glass from a high place’. But that’s not even the worst part.”