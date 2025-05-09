Woman Finds Out Her Husband Is Famous on the Internet for Unusual Reasons
In general, we tend to keep quiet about peculiar interests we may have. However, one woman stumbled upon an unusual discovery when she delved into her husband’s networks, unearthing a secret he had always kept hidden from her. She shared her story and sparked a huge debate among netizens.
A peculiar secret
“I just found out my husband has been pretending to be a cat online for three years, and I don’t know what to do. I’m literally shaking while typing this. My husband and I have been married for five years, together for seven. He’s always been kind of quirky. Like, he talks to our cat in full sentences, but I thought it was just cute or whatever...
Last night, I was using his laptop because mine died, and I noticed he was still logged in. I know, I know, I shouldn’t have snooped, but something in me told me to look. I just found out my husband has been running a cat role-play account for three years.
He writes in first person AS A CAT. Like, ’Human forgot to feed me today. Vengeance will be swift. Time to knock glass from a high place’. But that’s not even the worst part.”
“He’s... popular. Like top posts, awards, and thousands of followers. People genuinely think he’s a cat. He has internet friends who think they’re talking to some sassy British shorthair named Mr. Whiskers. He gets into fights with other cat accounts about territory and kibble brands.
I went into the rabbit hole, and this man has a full-fledged cat nemesis named Sir Pounce-a-Lot. They have beef. There’s literal fanfiction of their rivalry in the comments. When I confronted him, he just sighed and went, ’You weren’t supposed to find out like this.’
I don’t know what to do. He’s the love of my life, but I can’t look at him without imagining him typing out ’Mlem. The humans have displeased me once again.’ Do I divorce him? Do I make an account and become his rival? How do I move forward from this?”
Undoubtedly, discovering your partner’s secrets might not be easy. Let’s see what users think about it:
- I don’t understand why you would divorce him, it’s not as if he’s cheating on you. Maybe you should think about why he never told you what he was doing. On second thought, maybe you should divorce him. He deserves to be with someone FUN! © PrudentBuffalo4535 / Reddit
- Hmm, he has chosen this alternate reality. He has hidden it from you, besides the fact that there are other things that you may not be aware of, and they may be pretty scary. I would file for divorce.
I need my partner to be in real reality. This world is about to go through some serious hellish things. Everyone needs to be in a current and logical frame of mind. © two_faced_314 / Reddit
- No, don’t divorce him if he’s your true love. Obviously, it’s a role-play. Cats can’t talk, and it could be a creative side... Or a weird side.
But find out first. Talk or go to therapy before calling it quits. © Other-Pay-236 / Reddit
A marriage with secrets can’t be pretty. What would you do if you found out that your partner has a strange hobby?