Mom-to-Be Posts Breathtaking Pregnancy Photos—But One Detail Has Everyone Talking
When photos of Brazilian singer Ludmilla and her pregnant wife, Brunna Gonçalves, started popping up everywhere, people were shaken. Ludmilla, a total trailblazer as the first Afro-Latin American female artist to hit over a billion streams on Spotify, dropped the exciting news—she and Brunna are having a baby! Fans showered them with love and congratulations in the comments. But there was one unexpected detail about Brunna that had everyone doing a double take.
Ludmilla’s wife, Brunna, amazed people by showing off her baby bump in some beautiful new photos.
Queer, Black, and Latina powerhouse Ludmilla is taking the world by storm, especially after her show-stopping performance at Coachella 2024. She’s not just making history—she’s making waves!
Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves first got together in October 2018, and from day one, they never held back when it came to showing their love. Just a little over a year later, on December 16, 2019, Ludmilla pulled off the ultimate romantic move—a surprise wedding at their home! She planned the whole thing herself, keeping it intimate and personal, just for them.
Brunna, now 33 is best known as a dancer. She originally joined Ludmilla’s crew as a backup dancer in 2015, but back then, their relationship was strictly professional. At the time, Ludmilla hadn’t come out yet, and Brunna had never been with a woman before. But even though the chemistry was undeniable, they took their time before finally making it official.
Fast-forward to 2024, and these two are still madly in love—nearly six years together and five years married! Anyone who sees them can tell they’re each other’s biggest source of joy, proving that when it’s real, it only gets stronger with time.
Recently, Ludmilla and Brunna had fans over the moon with some amazing news—they’re having a baby girl! To share the big moment, they dropped a series of gorgeous photos, standing side by side in matching white and nude outfits, looking absolutely radiant.
But the real showstopper? Brunna’s baby bump—and the fact that she’s rocking some seriously toned abs at the same time! Fans couldn’t get over how defined her stomach still looked, even while pregnant. The comments section blew up with people in awe, wondering how she managed to keep those abs so tight while growing a little one!
Some fans were in total awe, but others weren’t so sure.
“I’ve never seen a pregnant belly with abs, that’s insane,” a user on X wrote. It turns out they weren’t alone in their surprise, as over 200 similarly baffled comments poured into the replies.
“Pregnancy abs just unlocked a new level of humanity 🤯,” one user quipped. Many people started expressing their opinions on what was going on with Brunna’s body.
One user said, “I guess it’s called Abdominal Etching.”
One more person wrote, “Her abs will probably go away as months pass by, unless she has undergone a procedure to enhance her abs??”
As the buzz grew, more and more people started speculating that Brunna might have had abdominal etching—a cosmetic procedure designed to enhance the look of abs. It’s a next-level version of liposuction, and honestly, not as uncommon as some might think. In fact, liposuction was the second most popular cosmetic surgery in the U.S., with over 250,000 procedures done in 2018 alone.
So, what exactly is abdominal etching? It’s similar to traditional lipo, but with way more precision. Instead of just removing fat to slim down the area, this technique sculpts the abdominal wall by strategically taking out fat in certain spots. The result? Super defined, prominent abs—whether you’re flexing or not.
The couple broke the exciting news on social media and at an unforgettable concert.
On November 9, Ludmilla excitedly announced the big news on Instagram with a stunning reveal.
As the Brazilian singer painted bold, vibrant colors on a blank canvas, Brunna, dressed in a flowing light dress, danced gracefully around her. Slowly, the artwork began to take shape, transforming into a beautiful representation of a baby.
Fans flooded the comments, showing the couple tons of love and support.
The very next day, Ludmilla shared even more heartfelt moments, posting photos of her and Brunna on stage at a São Paulo concert. The pictures captured them embracing, laughing, and simply radiating happiness together.
In an interview, Ludmilla shared that before meeting Brunna, the idea of getting married or having children never crossed her mind. “Ever since I was born, I’ve started to feel desires I never thought about. Getting married felt like a distant idea, and having a child seemed even further away!” she admitted.
But as their relationship blossomed, so did her desire for those things. “Now, I really want to have a child because I want my kid to see who their mother is, what she does, and I want to be their friend,” she said.
Brunna also opened up about the pregnancy journey, mentioning that she started testing just four days after implantation, despite doctors advising it could take up to nine days for a positive result. “On the fourth day, I took the test, and it was negative. I thought, ‘Okay, that’s normal.’”
But on the fifth day, she thought she saw a faint second line, so she kept testing just to be sure. “I took a digital test, and it said ‘yes, yes, you’re pregnant.’ That was the only way I could really believe it,” she recalled.
Experts have some insights on the topic of abs during pregnancy.
Experts say the abdominal muscles are essential for supporting your organs and spine. When they contract, they help with spinal movement, allowing you to bend, twist, and maintain stability while standing—this is called “core stability.”
However, as the pregnancy progresses and the baby grows, the abdominal muscles stretch to accommodate the expanding uterus. This can reduce their ability to perform their usual support and movement functions. If these muscles aren’t exercised, they may overstretch, and after childbirth, they could have difficulty returning to their original shape and length.
Doctors point out that sit-ups, or “crunches,” are often linked to abdominal workouts but aren’t suitable or effective during pregnancy.
They’re ineffective because the stretching of the abdominal muscles during pregnancy limits their ability to function the same way as before. They’re also not recommended because these exercises are usually done lying on your back, and in that position, the weight of the baby can put pressure on important blood vessels. This can restrict blood flow and potentially lead to dizziness.
