Mom-to-Be Posts Breathtaking Pregnancy Photos—But One Detail Has Everyone Talking

Queer, Black, and Latina powerhouse Ludmilla is taking the world by storm, especially after her show-stopping performance at Coachella 2024. She’s not just making history—she’s making waves!

Ludmilla and Brunna Gonçalves first got together in October 2018, and from day one, they never held back when it came to showing their love. Just a little over a year later, on December 16, 2019, Ludmilla pulled off the ultimate romantic move—a surprise wedding at their home! She planned the whole thing herself, keeping it intimate and personal, just for them.

Brunna, now 33 is best known as a dancer. She originally joined Ludmilla’s crew as a backup dancer in 2015, but back then, their relationship was strictly professional. At the time, Ludmilla hadn’t come out yet, and Brunna had never been with a woman before. But even though the chemistry was undeniable, they took their time before finally making it official.

Fast-forward to 2024, and these two are still madly in love—nearly six years together and five years married! Anyone who sees them can tell they’re each other’s biggest source of joy, proving that when it’s real, it only gets stronger with time.