Women Call Out a Bride for Judging Their “Immodest” Dress Choices

A TikTok video in which the bride shared her wedding experience and showcased the dress she had sewn herself garnered 20 million views. However, the girl did not receive the anticipated reaction. Instead, she encountered a significant backlash, as some viewers took offense at her comments.

A bride who designed a ‘modest’ wedding dress claimed there’s nothing ‘uglier’ than an immodest bride.

Weddings often stir up varying opinions, influenced by family dynamics and societal expectations. However, there is a general consensus that a bride should be celebrated on her special day, with one exception being a woman who received criticism for insisting brides should adhere to a specific dress code.

This particular bride, who designed her own “modest” wedding dress, expressed a strong belief that immodesty in bridal attire is unattractive. In the video, she opened up about the decision to sew her dress, “When your wedding is coming up, but you hate the immodest wedding dress trend. So, you designed your own dress and had it made for you.”

In her view, she became a living testament to the compatibility of modesty and beauty on her big day. In the end, she concluded, “There is nothing uglier than an immodest bride who leaves nothing to the imagination.”

Her statement, which linked beauty and modesty, also included a negative judgment of brides who choose different styles. Her post gained significant attention, with 20 million views, but the majority of comments expressed disapproval of her opinion and the aesthetics of her own wedding dress. Many pointed out that her attitude did not align with the virtues of modesty or kindness.