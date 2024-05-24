"Wonky Implants," Demi Moore, 61, Stuns in a Bold Gown — But People Notice a Detail About Her Cleavage

Demi Moore , 61, looked absolutely radiant in a white gown that elegantly showcased her décolletage as she made her appearance at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala on Thursday. And while her plunging gown looked fabulous on her, many people were talking about her cleavage.

The 61-year-old Ghost actress, captivated all eyes in a cowl-neck dress adorned with a high side split and a gracefully trailing train. Accentuating the gown was a delicate silver rope-like border, perfectly complemented by her exquisite silver jewelry.

Demi sported a chic short hairstyle, adding a modern touch to her ensemble. She completed her look with a pair of simple silver heeled sandals. She wore minimal makeup that accentuated her ageless features to perfection.

People online rushed to compliment the actress on her classy look, showering her with praise for her eternal youthfulness and radiant glow. One fan wrote , ''She gives me hope for aging gracefully!!!'' while another noted , ''Stunning. How does she sustain her fountain of youth.''

Given that her dress prominently showcased her décolletage, many people discussed Demi's cleavage and noticed an intriguing detail.

One person noted, Demi's gown would be nice if it wasn't so low cut,'' while another said, ''Her implants look misshaped,'' and a third added, ''Wonky implants.'' Another observer voiced their opinion, stating, ''Needs to dress her age.''