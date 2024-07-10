“World’s Most Beautiful Woman,” Vera Wang Turns 75, Stuns Fans With Her Bold Look

Vera Wang, the renowned fashion designer, celebrated her 75th birthday in style. The weekend following her milestone birthday, she treated her fans to a glimpse of her jaw-dropping looks from the “black tie” bash, which had people shook over her youthful looks.

Wang’s first ensemble was a showstopper. She donned a sleek black gown with daring stomach cutouts that flaunted her abs. The strapless, floor-length design, custom-made by her eponymous label, featured criss-cross detailing, revealing her midriff and hips.

To complete the look, she added a white fuzzy shawl, feathered earrings that grazed her collarbones, and a chic headpiece by feathercraft designer Eric Charles-Donatien.

In her second Instagram post, Wang showcased yet another custom creation. This time, she wore a backless white dress with a low-cut neckline, accentuated by a dazzling statement necklace. She decided to keep the shawl but ditched the headband, allowing her signature long hair to steal the spotlight.

As Vera’s glamorous look surfaced on the internet, people couldn’t help but praise the style icon. “The world’s most beautiful woman... I would not doubt a second to marry her,” commented a fan. “You’re not a day over 30,” added another.