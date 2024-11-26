World’s Shortest Woman Met World’s Tallest Woman — One Shocking Detail Went Viral

30-year-old Jyoti Amge, standing at just 62.8cm, recently joined 27-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi, the world’s tallest woman at 215.16cm, for an unforgettable English tea party at The Savoy Hotel in London. Their meeting was to celebrate receiving The Guinness World Records icons award, but an unexpected twist left everyone in awe.

Following the English tea party, Jyoti Amge, an actress, made a TV appearance. During this appearance, she opened up about the challenges she faces, admitting that at times, she relies on her family’s support to leave her house. She explained that her home furnishings have been specially resized to accommodate her record-breaking height, making her living space more accessible.



During the interview, her translator, Amol Pangul, explained, “In real life, she has difficulties doing what she needs to do every day. At home, she has everything according to her height so she can easily reach what she wants. ’When she wants to go out, she needs help from the family. There is always someone around.”

Jyoti was accompanied by 27-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi, who has a rare condition known as Weaver syndrome, which leads to rapid growth and skeletal abnormalities. Rumeysa’s case was the 27th ever diagnosed and the first recorded in Turkey. Gelgi relies on a wheelchair and can only stand for brief periods with the help of a walker, but she refuses to let her physical limitations hold her back.

This extraordinary meeting between the two women became even more remarkable as they engaged in conversation. People were left astounded by the stark contrast in their voices. Gelgi’s voice, unexpectedly deep for a woman, stood in sharp contrast to Jyoti’s surprisingly high-pitched tone.

One person commented, “The two extremities of their voices are so striking 😳.” Another wrote, “Are they using voice changer software? 💀” A third fan shared, “Really interesting to hear the variation in voices; didn’t know height had an impact but makes sense given the space the vocal cords have and the depth of the thoracic cavity.”

A fourth person noted, “Just from their voices, you can tell their sizes. I think that’s interesting.” Lastly, a fifth person tried to explain, saying, “When you’re short your voice goes up and when you’re tall your voice goes down.”

The pair were recognized as Guinness World Records icons in the 70th-anniversary edition of the book. They were featured alongside other notable GWR icons, such as Diana Armstrong, the woman with the longest fingernails, Sultan Kosen, the world’s tallest man, and disabled strongman Dave Walsh, in the Guinness World Records 2025 edition.