Yellowstone’s Cast: Their Partners, Real life and More Ahead of the Season 5 Finale

Not too far back, fans were eagerly anticipating Yellowstone Season 5 Finale, the Paramount Network sensation boasting record-breaking viewership and spawning spinoffs like 1883 and 1923. However, the mid-season break has extended throughout the entirety of 2023, leaving many wondering why. Fear not, cowboy enthusiasts! Bright Side is here to fill you in on the latest updates regarding the return of Yellowstone’s cast. This is also your go-to source for cast updates, including the most recent developments with Kevin Costner. And if you need a quick recap of Season 5’s events, we’ve got you covered with episode summaries.

The season 5 premiere of Yellowstone in November 2022 attracted over 12 million viewers, showcasing the continuing excellence of the Dutton family drama crafted by creator Taylor Sheridan. Beyond the evident cowboy culture, gunfights, and liberal use of profanity, the show’s magnetic appeal lies in its intricate characters. Taylor Sheridan expressed his amazement at working with such a remarkable cast during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, specifically highlighting the inclusion of A-list actor Kevin Costner as the lead. “It’s ludicrous that I’m working with these people. It’s fantastically insane,” said the actor. Away from the cameras, a romantic connection blossomed between two members of the Yellowstone cast. Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison went public with their relationship on Instagram on April 12, 2023. Amidst ongoing speculation, Paramount officially declared in May 2023 that the immensely popular series would conclude with its fifth season. From their previous acting endeavors to the stories behind their casting in Yellowstone, delve into the details of the ensemble that brought this contemporary western TV series to life.

Yellowstone season 5 part 2: When does it come out?

The agreement between the writers’ and actors’ unions and the studios last year allowed them to resume work. However, the production of the final installment of Yellowstone won’t commence until late spring 2024, as reported by Deadline. This delay is understandable since Taylor Sheridan’s series extensively films outdoor scenes in Montana, where sunny weather is preferable. Despite the desire to resume production immediately after the strike, there is still a waiting period. The spring filming schedule has affected the planned release of the second half of season five, which Paramount now intends to premiere in November 2024. While the conclusion of Yellowstone is disappointing for fans, it has been confirmed that the Dutton story will continue in a new sequel, picking up where the final season left off. Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studio, expressed confidence in the Yellowstone sequel, stating, “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King.” He added, “I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.” The contemporary Yellowstone spinoff series, titled 2024, is scheduled to debut after the conclusion of the main series.

How many episodes are in Yellowstone season 5 final?

Initially, Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 was intended to consist of 6 episodes, contributing to a total of 14 episodes for the entire season. When Paramount announced the delay of Part 2 to November 2024, they did not disclose any alterations to this initial arrangement. Nevertheless, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, mentioned, “If I think it takes 10 episodes to wrap it up, they’ll give me 10. It’ll be as long as it needs to be.”

Is Kevin Costner coming back to Yellowstone season 5 part 2?

It seems that Yellowstone’s cast will be incomplete without one of the main actors. There is no official confirmation regarding Kevin Costner’s return for the second half of Yellowstone Season 5. In early 2023, reports suggested that the actor might leave the series, although Paramount stated there was ’no news to report’ at that time. Subsequently, in May 2023, Paramount announced that Yellowstone would conclude after Season 5, rendering the question of Costner’s return for Season 6 irrelevant. Concerning the remaining episodes of Season 5, Hollywood insider Matt Belloni, host of The Town podcast, mentioned, “My understanding is that, as of now, Kevin is not going to be in those episodes,” as reported by Screenrant. However, Paramount has not officially confirmed this information. What is known is Costner’s current project. His passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, is an expansive four-part Western film series that he is bringing to the big screen after over three decades of contemplation. Recently, Costner disclosed that he opted to depart Yellowstone upon learning that Season 5 would be filmed in two parts, creating scheduling conflicts with the production of Horizon. Nevertheless, his statements appear to be related to negotiations for the now-canceled Season 6.

Yellowstone’s cast and their real-life partners.

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison

Co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison have openly embraced their romantic connection. The couple made their off-screen relationship public on April 12, 2023, when Bingham posted a picture on Instagram. The photo captured Bingham and Harrison sharing a kiss in front of a massive bonfire, flames dancing high above them. “More than a spark,” captioned the 42-year-old actor and musician.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

After 18 years of marriage, his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce, marking a significant change from his on-screen character’s single-parent journey following his fictional wife’s tragic death. Costner’s representative conveyed the unfortunate news, stating, “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.” The representative also urged privacy for Kevin, Christine, and their children during this challenging period. The actor and Baumgartner initially crossed paths in 1996 while Costner was rehearsing for his film, Tin Cup, and he was still married to his first wife, Cindy Silva. Post-divorce, Costner briefly dated and had a child with Bridget Rooney. However, in 1998, Costner and Baumgartner reconnected and began dating. They share three children — sons Cayden Wyatt and Hayes Logan, and daughter Grace Avery. In addition to these, Costner has four other children from previous relationships — Liam with Rooney, and Joe, Lily, and Annie from his marriage to Silva.

Cole Hauser and Cynthia Daniel

48-year-old Cole Hauser enjoys a long-standing real-life relationship with Cynthia Daniel. The couple, together since the ’90s, tied the knot in 2006. Speaking to PEOPLE in November 2020, Hauser shared, “We’ve been together for 25 years. Through so many wonderful ups and downs, as relationships do. We’ve stayed strong together and just battled through everything and still love each other.” The couple has three children: Ryland, born in 2004, Colt Daniel, born in 2008, and their youngest daughter, Steely Rose, born in 2013.

Luke Grimes and Bianca Rodrigues

Despite maintaining a relatively low profile, Luke Grimes, the 40-year-old actor portraying Kayce Dutton, and his Brazilian model wife have offered glimpses into their happy life. It appears that they got married in November 2018, as evidenced by Rodrigues’ annual anniversary tributes on social media.

Taylor Sheridan and Nicole Muirbrook

While Taylor Sheridan, the 54-year-old creator of Yellowstone, receives recognition for being the mastermind behind the show, his wife, actress and model Nicole Muirbrook Sheridan, might also play a role. Nicole, a real-life cowgirl, shares a 600-acre ranch in Texas with her husband. Recounting their decision to move, she explained, “We were living in Park City, and Taylor really didn’t like the snow. So, he rolled over one morning and said, ’Honey, we’re getting the hell out of here,’ and I’m like, ’Where are we going?’ ’We’re going to go to Texas,’ he replied.”

Kelly Reilly and Kyle Baugher

Kelly Reilly, renowned for her portrayal of Beth Dutton, has shared more than a decade of her life with her husband, although details about the couple remain scarce. The Yellowstone actress crossed paths with the financier in 2012, and the two swiftly became engaged and married in the same year. Despite being active on Instagram since 2017, Reilly’s husband has made only a single appearance on her picturesque feed. Captioning a photo on January 1, 2022, she wrote, “Another year of love. So grateful for you. Wishing everyone a beautiful year x.”

What’s happened in the first part of season 5?

Episode 1. Recently elected as Montana’s governor, John Dutton is less than thrilled with his new role, contrasting with Beth’s joyful tears. A flashback reveals a flirtatious encounter between young Rip and Beth, showcasing Beth’s hard-to-get attitude. In the present, Beth apologizes for any past hurts caused to Rip. During John’s inauguration, Kacee pursues horse thieves at the Canadian border. The family enjoys a reprieve at the Governor’s Ball amid the episode’s drama. However, Monica experiences contractions and, as Tate can’t drive, she must navigate to the hospital. Despite surviving an accident, Monica names her baby John, who sadly passes away by the episode’s end. Episode 2. Monica grieves the loss of her baby boy, leaving Tate concerned for her well-being. Rip, in his usual tough manner, guides his adopted son, Carter, through saddling a horse. Unfortunately, Carter unintentionally causes a horse to break its leg, leading to its euthanasia. John dismisses his Chief of Staff and appoints Beth, who initially resists but is compelled to accept. Despite her reluctance, Beth is now in charge. John, in a press conference, outlines his strategies against Market Equities, facing resistance from Sarah, an employee of the company. Employing questionable methods, John navigates the political game with Market Equities.



Episode 3. Beth takes the initiative in confronting Market Equities. In the previous episode, John attributes cattle losses to wolves, urging the government to address the issue promptly. Rip grapples with the aftermath of the wolf attacks. Market Equities responds to the lease cancellation with a lawsuit, but Jamie dismisses it in a meeting, leaving Sarah hoping for his allegiance. Beth negotiates to exchange her controlling stake in Schwartz & Meyer for the company’s Montana land, prompting Caroline to view it as a strategic move. However, Beth’s actions take a dark turn when she gets arrested for assaulting someone who flirted with Rip. Not an ideal situation. Episode 4. Jamie and Beth reach a breaking point in this episode. Prior to this, they explore legal options to release Beth from jail, but as the woman involved declines to press charges, Beth is set free. During the drive home, Beth discovers a baby’s car seat in Jamie’s car, realizing he has a son undisclosed to the family. Enraged, she vows to take Jamie’s son away. Meanwhile, on the ranch, graves are dug for Monica’s son and the deceased horse. After the funeral, John discusses the wolf issue with Rip, who assures him they are hidden away. In a meeting between Jamie and Sarah, their interaction turns intimate. Unbeknownst to Jamie, Beth is spying on him, capturing a picture of Sarah’s fake ID. Episode 5. Yellowstone is gearing up for its annual cattle branding, and John, now the governor, is determined not to let his political role interfere with this tradition. He cleverly turns it into a political event to emphasize its significance. Beth, suspicious of Summer, an environmentalist collaborating with John, joins the cowboys on a ride to keep an eye on her, despite Rip noting that it’s not her usual crowd. Following a tense family dinner, Beth and Summer confront each other outside. Beth later challenges Summer to assess the land while the cowboys are away, questioning whether the ranch is truly the threat she perceives it to be. Episode 6. The Duttons and Yellowstone enjoy a day of riding together, but their peace is disrupted when the Broken Rock Indian Reservation is visited by a military force with a seemingly vindictive agenda against stray dogs, leading to the distress of Mo. Jamie becomes suspicious of Sarah’s motives (which she does have), but she denies his accusations. Meanwhile, as the cowboys are away, Monica and Summer bond while peeling potatoes. After a night of shared cigarettes and whiskey, John’s friend Emmett doesn’t wake up the next morning. At a party, John’s senator, Lynelle (who is sometimes more than a friend), advises him to make time to meet with the President during his state visit. While things seem to end well, Jamie catches a glimpse of John sharing a hug with Emmett’s wife on the news, stirring his anger.



Episode 7. Sarah proposes to assist the ranch’s evolution with Jamie’s approval, which he readily grants, seemingly influenced by his attachment. Monica questions Beth’s harsh demeanor, leading to a poignant moment where Beth reveals she also lost a child. While herding cattle, the cowboys discover stillborn bison calves, indicating a disease. If the cattle are infected, the entire herd may need to be culled. Even if that’s not the case, the land can’t be used, necessitating the relocation of the cows down south. This move would displace the cowboys from the ranch. Beth suggests Yellowstone should sell its own beef. The episode concludes with Jamie rehearsing his speech for the general assembly, where he plans to recommend impeaching John for placing land in a conservation easement.



Episode 8. Upon John’s request, Monica agrees to manage the ranch alongside Kacee while John is away for work and Rip is in Texas. Meanwhile, Jamie addresses the Montana State Assembly, advocating for an investigation into John’s actions. John attempts to address the issues and refocus attention on the pipeline matter. Beth learns of Jamie’s speech and confronts him. In a bold move, she breaks into Jamie’s house and threatens to expose a photo of him disposing of Randall’s body unless he resigns. However, Jamie counters, reminding her that implicating him would also implicate John. Frustrated, Jamie contemplates hiring someone to eliminate Beth. On a more positive note in the mid-season finale of Season 5, Monica progresses in her recovery and discusses a potential future with Kacee, contemplating their life on the ranch.