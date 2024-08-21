“You Don’t Deserve Him,” Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn’s Dating Pics Ignite Mixed Reactions From Fans

Doja Cat has finally seen her wish come true of being Joseph Quinn’s “woman.” The Grammy-winning singer was recently seen holding hands with the Stranger Things star during a walk in London. However, it seems like not everyone is happy with this potential romance.

When it comes to Joseph Quinn, well, if you know, you know. The British actor has been winning hearts since he first appeared in 2022 as Eddie Munson, a rock icon and instant fan favorite in Stranger Things. Although Joseph Quinn has kept his romantic life private, it seems he’s been seen spending time with American musician Doja Cat. Deux Moi captured the pair cuddling at a gig in London and later shared a video of them walking down the street, hand in hand.

Two summers ago, Doja Cat expressed her interest in Joseph Quinn by interacting with fan pages dedicated to him. She then took matters into her own hands by messaging (then) 17-year-old Noah Schnapp to help her connect with Quinn. Schnapp suggested she contact Quinn directly and even provided a link to his Instagram. However, Schnapp later shared their interaction in a now-deleted TikTok, which did not sit well with Doja Cat. The singer criticized Schnapp for making it public. In response, Doja Cat faced backlash for involving a teenager in her romantic pursuits. Despite the drama, it seems all has ended well. Doja Cat and Schnapp have since reconciled, and it appears that Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn are now dating.

Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection/ East News , ROBYN BECK/AFP/East News

Although both stars haven’t made their relationship official, their comment section on social media has been flooded by fans who are eager to express their opinion on their possible affair. Some netizens have supported this romance by writing to Doja, “GURLLL JOSEPH QUINN YAS MANIFESTING DID WORK”, and “I’m so happy that you’re in lovvvveeee.” However, some said things like, “You do not deserve Joseph Quinn”. Another fan commented on Joseph’s video, “You can do so much better than Doja...”

