"More like WET GALA," Why Doja Cat's Provocative Wet Shirt Look Is More on Theme Than You Think

Doja Cat made a splash on the Met Gala 2024 red carpet, quite literally, with her dripping wet t-shirt dress. Designed by Vetements, the see-through gown captured the attention of fashion critics and fans alike. Many were left wondering how her look fit into the event's "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" theme . However, Doja's unique ensemble held more symbolism and alignment with the theme than initially meets the eye.

Doja Cat revealed the inspiration behind her daring look. "I know that people are going to do flowers, but my flower of choice is the most used flower - it's cotton ." In choosing to highlight the cotton flower, Doja's wet t-shirt dress suddenly transformed into a powerful statement piece. The humble cotton plant has long been a significant agricultural commodity, providing the world with a versatile and widely used fabric that transcends trends and time.

Expanding on the symbolism of her look, Doja added, "I wanted to do a white t-shirt because a white t-shirt is timeless, and it felt very poetic to choose this." By selecting a wardrobe staple like the white t-shirt, Doja drew attention to its everlasting relevance in fashion, much like the cotton flower's timelessness.

Not one to shy away from making a bold fashion statement, Doja admitted, "I knew I wasn't going to blend in too much, but I don't really like to blend in , so we went with this." Her decision to embrace a daring and unconventional look sparked conversation and added an edgy yet poetic element to the Met Gala's theme.

As Doja Cat's provocative look took the internet by storm, fans and onlookers alike shared their thoughts on social media. One user jokingly dubbed the event the "More like WET Gala," referencing the drenched appearance of Doja's dress. Another commenter likened her to a "garden statue," perhaps alluding to the floral theme.

Many applauded the symbolism behind the look, with one fan expressing their admiration for the thought put into the concept, saying "This is performative art...love it! Respect to all the symbolism." Another user praised Doja's ensemble, confessing their love for the artist, "it is so poetic actually, I love her."

One commenter recognized the cultural significance of the look, stating, "This look is true culture!" Another drew a comparison to Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, highlighting the ethereal quality of Doja's appearance, "This reminds me of Aphrodite."

Overall, many appreciated the artistic and thoughtful expression behind Doja Cat's bold fashion choice, with one user commenting, "I honestly like her look, she looks like a painting."