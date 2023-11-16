“You Have to Show Up,” Alexis Ohanian Opens Up About His Marriage to Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary in November, and fans are loving their lasting love story. The Reddit co-founder gave a glimpse into their family life, highlighting how simple moments matter more to them than grand gestures. Even though he once took his wife to Italy simply because she wanted Italian for dinner, Ohanian finds real happiness in simple things and shows how down-to-earth he and his wife are.

It’s the small things that matter the most.

The Reddit co-founder has done some big things for his wife, like putting up billboards to celebrate her first tournament after having their daughter and making a video about her tennis comeback during the U.S. Open. But he thinks that the simpler things are often the most important in their relationship. “You have to show up. You have to be supportive. These are the things that matter,” he wrote.

He’s a hands-on dad.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are proud parents to two daughters. Their first daughter, Olympia, was born on September 1, 2017. The family expanded five years later with the arrival of their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, born in August 2023. “My understanding of showing up and being present for my wife was taken to a whole new level when Olympia was born. I was able to take 16 weeks of paid leave from Reddit, and it was one of the most important decisions I’ve made. It was incredible to be able to spend quality time with Olympia. And it was perhaps even more meaningful to be there for my wife and to adjust to this new life we created together,” he shared.

He likes to cook for his family.

Although he can easily afford dinners at the most expensive restaurants, Alexis Ohanian enjoys cooking breakfast for his family when he’s away from work. “On Sunday mornings I make breakfast for the family, and it doesn’t cost me a thing, except for gluten-free flour, some eggs, almond milk, a secret ingredient, and berries (Olympia loves raspberries). There are no phones, just conversation. And we’ll spend the day together lounging around the house, or playing hide-and-seek, or going for a swim in the pool,” he wrote.

They had a fairytale wedding.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian had a serendipitous encounter in May 2015 at a Rome hotel during the Italian Open. Following more than a year of dating, Ohanian proposed in December 2016 at the same hotel in Rome. The couple officially tied the knot on November 16, 2017, in a ceremony held in New Orleans. “It’s just been so amazing to have him in my life and to have my daughter in my life as well. He has done so much for the family and for us ... it’s all new to me,” the tennis star shared.