Young Woman’s Jaw Surgery Transformation Sparks Massive Reactions
A young woman named Maddie hasn’t just left audiences speechless with the results of her recent jaw surgery, she has become an overnight sensation. Maddie turned to social media to share her journey and provided an unfiltered look at the challenges she faced by undergoing such a drastic procedure.
Maddie shared her story on TikTok.
The video Maddie posted on TikTok has had over 31 million views and received over 2 million likes. In her video, Maddie showed viewers her transformative journey. She included images she took before the surgery, during, and after the recovery period.
With this, she gave viewers a chance to see everything, including photos taken four months after her surgery. She took a chance to highlight her new smile, where she was free of braces, and showed the astonishing progress she had made throughout her journey.
But she was just giving readers a candid look at her positive outcomes. Her video resonated deeply with many people out there, and inspired some who might be facing similar challenges.
She had a lot of support.
Commenters were very supportive of Maddie’s transformation. Her video received over 11 thousand comments, most of which were extremely positive.
One commenter said, “Happy for you.” While another mentioned, “I smiled with you girl.”
As for those drawing inspiration from her journey, they also only had good things to say. One of them responded with, “I’m so happy for you!!! Jaw surgery is literally life changing.”
Maddie spoke about her need for surgery.
In a separate video, Maddie gave a more detailed insight into her reason for getting the surgery. She explained that she had a double jaw surgery that involved both her upper and lower jaw. She did it to fix the position and shape of her lower jaw.
She said that the surgery took about four hours. Maddie also spoke about her experience with braces, mentioning that she had them for less than a year before the surgery, and she’d be required to wear them for about six months afterward.
What she had to eat.
Maddie also spoke about the diet she had to follow after the surgery. She mentioned that she was on a liquid diet for just over a week. In that time, she was living on broth and yogurt. By the second week she was allowed to move on to soft solids like oatmeal, and scrambled eggs.
It was this glimpse into her recovery period that provided viewers with a detailed glimpse into the recovery process. It showed the challenges she overcame and the dedication that she required while walking this path.
