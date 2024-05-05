10 Actors Who Are Older Than They Look, and Shock People With Their Real Age

Whether it’s because of a healthy lifestyle, genetics or plastic surgery, some famous people have aced the art of looking young. They make it so hard to guess their real age that people often assume they’re much younger than they actually are. We’re ready to bust those myths, but also to show you how important it is to take care of ourselves as we grow older.

Salma Hayek — 57 years old

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

Nicola Coughlan — 37 years old

Invision/Invision/East News

Ralph Macchio — 62 years old

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Andie MacDowell — 66 years old

ktla@broadimage.com/Broad Image/East News

Samuel L. Jackson — 75 years old

Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

Halle Berry — 57 years old

Balkis Press/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Angela Bassett — 65 years old

Mario Lopez — 50 years old

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

James Marsden — 50 years old

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Sofía Vergara — 51 years old

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

“Internet’s boyfriend” Keanu Reeves left everyone stunned by cutting his hair short after years of rocking long locks. People’s first reaction was pointing out how much younger he seems now, with some even saying he went from 59 to 35 years old. Check out his transformation here.

