10 Actors Who Are Older Than They Look, and Shock People With Their Real Age

These Are the 10 Most Handsome Men in the World, Ranked by an Expert
People
month ago
Whether it’s because of a healthy lifestyle, genetics or plastic surgery, some famous people have aced the art of looking young. They make it so hard to guess their real age that people often assume they’re much younger than they actually are. We’re ready to bust those myths, but also to show you how important it is to take care of ourselves as we grow older.
“Internet’s boyfriend” Keanu Reeves left everyone stunned by cutting his hair short after years of rocking long locks. People’s first reaction was pointing out how much younger he seems now, with some even saying he went from 59 to 35 years old. Check out his transformation here.