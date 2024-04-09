10 Celebrity Dads Who Are Shattering Stereotypes Like a Pro

Modern dads, including those in the spotlight, are shaking up traditional parenting roles. They’re becoming more involved at home and questioning old-fashioned views on what it means to be ‘manly.’ By openly talking about their parenting journeys, these well-known dads are setting an example.

1. Dwayne «The Rock» Johnson

On his social media, Dwayne Johnson posted a picture and expressed his dedication to fatherhood with a caption that read, «Regardless of where we’re at... when #2 happens with my baby girl... I’m the #1 man for the job. #TheWorkinMan #DaddysGotU.» He’s showing that no matter the situation, he’s always ready to step up for his daughter. He often shares photos of himself getting a makeover by his daughters or spending quality time with them.

2. David Beckham

Beckham spoke about his journey as a father. He said from the moment kids are born it’s a constant worry, but he wouldn’t change anything. He shared how time has gone by so quickly for him as a father, from the moment he was holding them in the hospital, to the next minute when they’re driving their car. But it’s the most special thing.

3. Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville reveals that after his daughter and her friend give him a makeover, he often goes out with them. The 53-year-old star posted a picture where he’s wearing a shiny blonde wig styled into a bob with bangs and topped with a tiara. But the makeover didn’t stop there. His 12-year-old daughter Arlo, and her friend, were the artists behind this playful look. Knoxville enjoys these moments and is happy to share them, even if it’s just indoors.

4. Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry spoke about how his kids aren’t impressed by his NBA career. He spoke about how when he’s home, he’s just Dad, and how he loves to watch them grow and blossom and support them. He said, «They like my goofiness and the way you just show up at home more than anything.»

5. Chris Hemsworth

In an interview, Chris spoke about his work-life balance. He talked about how having kids was more important to him, even though he felt some of his roles had suffered. When he reflected on his work, he felt as if he could’ve put more energy into a couple of films, but then said, «No, I’d rather be with my kids.»

6. Kevin Jonas

Kevin shared a post of his girls on social media. He wrote, «Being a father to these 2 amazing girls is the greatest job and honor of my life. Thank you for teaching me so much every day. To all the Dads out there be kind, love unconditionally, and don’t forget to be strong!»

7. Jeff Goldblum

Goldblum became a father later in life and when asked about being a dad, he spoke about how it was revitalizing and how it brought him closer to his wife. He also shared that it can be challenging at times and maddening but also sweet and amazing.

8. James Van Der Beek

James, a dad of six kids truly treasures spending time with them all — «For me, playing with the kids is so important. It’s good for them physically, it’s good for them mentally, and emotionally. It’s good for our relationship. But as any busy parent knows, if you don’t schedule that play, the odds of it happening dwindle.»

9. Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa shared his feelings about fatherhood in an interview. He said, «I always thought being a dad was cool! I always wanted to be a dad.» When speaking about his son, he spoke about how he wanted to connect with him and be open and vulnerable. And to embrace both the male and feminine sides of us that we all have.

10. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo shared the photo with the caption, «Funny moment with my babies.» In an interview, he was asked about his son also playing soccer. He said that he wasn’t going to push for him to be a soccer player. He wants him to be whatever he wants.