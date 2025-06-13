10 Stomach Cancer Symptoms That Feel Like Normal Digestive Problems

Recent research shows that doctors are catching stomach cancer earlier, which means it’s often found at a more treatable stage. This is a big win in the battle against a disease that’s been tough to fight.



Interestingly, stomach cancer is rising among younger people, which is surprising since it’s typically been a cancer seen in older adults. A study that looked at data from the National Cancer Institute found that early-stage diagnoses have jumped by 53% from 2004 to 2021.



Meanwhile, the number of cases where the cancer spread to nearby lymph nodes or organs has dropped by 38%, and cases spreading to distant organs decreased by almost 8%.

Dr. Mohamed Tausif Siddiqui, the lead author of the study and a gastroenterologist at the Cleveland Clinic, credits these improvements to better endoscopic imaging and the more widespread use of upper endoscopies, which help doctors catch cancer earlier. In fact, 2021 marked the first year when early-stage stomach cancer was more common than advanced-stage cancer at the time of diagnosis. This is a huge step forward.



Dr. Siddiqui also pointed out that catching stomach cancer early can lead to less invasive treatments and better outcomes. He shared these findings at Digestive Disease Week, a major international medical conference.