10 Job Interviews That Went Completely Off Script

[edited] I knew my answers were solid, and I understood the technical side well. But the interviewer kept sneering, saying “Really?” with pure disdain. I considered leaving at 20 mins but stayed, thinking it’d be good practice.



At 40 mins, in walks the director, and everything flips. The sneering interviewer? Suddenly all smiles, hard-selling the role and position to me. The director chats with me, I meet the team—everyone’s great. Then they drop the twist: it was a test. Their style? Be rude, watch how candidates react.

What I didn’t know: they’d been watching me on camera the whole time. Said they were impressed by my calm. They couldn’t understand why I turned the offer down. © bibbiddybobbidyboo / Reddit