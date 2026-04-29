10 Pedicure Ideas to Elevate Your Fashion Style This Spring and Summer 2026

As the sun begins to linger longer and the heavy boots are finally tucked away, the anticipation for sandal season reaches a fever pitch. 2026 isn’t just about a fresh coat of paint; it’s about a complete aesthetic shift toward “Quiet Luxury” meets “Digital Vitality.” This year, the runways of Milan and the viral feeds of TikTok have converged to give us pedicure trends that feel both incredibly high-end and refreshingly wearable.

Whether you’re prepping for a Mediterranean getaway or just want to feel polished during your morning coffee run, these 10 trends are the definitive blueprint for Spring and Summer 2026.