10 Pedicure Ideas That Are Dominating This Fall 2025

Hot pink Barbie nails have been dominating pedicure trends for the past couple of years—but this summer, there’s a fresh twist in the mix.

A little nature is making its way in. The big toes bloom with hand-painted pink buds and green leaves on a rich base like teal, creating a mini garden moment. The rest of the toes still pop in that solid, iconic Barbie pink—keeping the bold vibe alive while adding a playful, floral touch that feels new, fun, and perfectly seasonal.