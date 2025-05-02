10 People Shared White Lies They Thought Were Doing Good

Telling the truth is always the best option, but, understandably, sometimes we want to tell a little white lie to protect the feelings of the people we love (or to avoid an argument over that movie we were supposed to see together). The important thing is not to lose sight of the other person and their feelings. If we know that the lie we are telling may hurt them more than the truth, it is better to be honest and look for the right moment to speak maturely.

And you, what white lie do you use most often, or what is the most creative one you have heard? Share it in the comments, we don’t judge here.