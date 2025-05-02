10 People Shared White Lies They Thought Were Doing Good
- I am still hungry sometimes when we nail an amazing recipe, but I pretend to be full so he can have the rest. @ Unknown Author / Reddit
- I love our morning routine so much that I often pretend to be asleep even when I wake up first. My man sleeps like a log. Like a dead log.
But every time he wakes up, no matter how tired he is, he rolls over to me, hugs me, and gives me a good morning forehead kiss, whether or not I’m awake. I love them so much. So much that sometimes when I wake up earlier than him, I nudge him out of his sleep, then pretend to be asleep just so I can feel him slowly waking up and rolling over to give me that forehead kiss.
It’s only been like half a year with him, but that one tiny thing releases a million butterflies inside my heart and stomach, and I can’t wait to experience it every single day when I can finally live with the love of my life. @ Ill_Huckleberry6153 / Reddit
- I’ve never really liked his “family’s famous” chicken recipe. It’s always been a huge hit with all his family members, my kids love it, but if you ask me, Church’s is better. @ Express_Debt1321 / Reddit
- I rewatch shows/movies with her so that she thinks we’re watching it for the first time. We have a thing where if one of us watches a show, there is no way the other person is going to watch it, it needs to be new for both of us. @ Frosty_Range_1839 / Reddit
- My girlfriend can’t sleep sometimes. I told her there is a pressure point on her lower neck that, if pressed, induces sleepiness. When she can’t sleep, I will press on it to placebo her to into getting tired and falling asleep. @ Iterations_of_Maj / Reddit
- His mom is truly an amazing cook, but her Thanksgiving dinner is terrible. She makes the same recipes every year. I always ask to bring something, and she thinks she’s being sweet by saying she’ll take care of it, but it’s really because I just want something I will be able to enjoy. @ unrequitedkitten / Reddit
- My ex struggled with an eating disorder and had to be reminded to eat. It got easier when instead of saying “you need to eat something,” I said, “Hey, I’m hungry, let’s go eat.” It was a little more expensive, but it helped in the long run. @ Katayette / Reddit
- We live in an area where it doesn’t rain frequently, but when it does, we get a ton of snails. He would get sad because we’d see some snails that had been stepped on, so I told him that they were an invasive species, so he wouldn’t feel so bad about them getting smashed. @ Vicious-the-Syd / Reddit
- I once had a partner who absolutely loved green Skittles, so every time we had them, I’d pass him the green ones and tell him I hated them. That went on for a good three years of our relationship. We broke up, and I’ve never told him I actually like green Skittles. @ danidanidani98 / Reddit
- “No, I haven’t been letting the stray cat (the one you said couldn’t come inside) in while you’re at work all day.” He ended up agreeing to adopt him and let him inside the house a couple of months later, and was surprised by how well he got along with my existing cats so fast... He had no idea they were already besties. @ FadedAlienXO / Reddit
Telling the truth is always the best option, but, understandably, sometimes we want to tell a little white lie to protect the feelings of the people we love (or to avoid an argument over that movie we were supposed to see together). The important thing is not to lose sight of the other person and their feelings. If we know that the lie we are telling may hurt them more than the truth, it is better to be honest and look for the right moment to speak maturely.
And you, what white lie do you use most often, or what is the most creative one you have heard? Share it in the comments, we don’t judge here.
