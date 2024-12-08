11 Remarkable Finds People Discovered With Metal Detectors

Ah, metal detecting—many people have probably dreamt of turning Saturday afternoons into Indiana Jones adventures. There’s just something charming about wandering through a field with your headphones on, holding a device that could lead to some treasure. And now and then, people hit that jackpot—finds so incredible you’d think these were props from a movie. Let’s take a look at these remarkable discoveries!

1. “Random find of the day... Squidward!”

2. “Find of a lifetime today! 1846 gold coin.”

3. "First gold find for the year and weirdest find of all time."

"I was in the woods detecting in an area with heavy iron today, and to my amazement, I found dentures made of gold. Not sure how old they are, but my guess is somewhere in the 1800s up to the 1940s, since the homes that were once nearby were gone by the mid-1940s."

4. When the beep of a metal detector meant finding a historically valuable artifact—a Bronze Age gold cup!

5. A man was teaching his cousin how to use a metal detector when they suddenly discovered a Roman coin. To their surprise, they found thousands more within just half an hour.

6. "We moved into our home, built in 1800, a few months ago. This was my first find this past weekend. I wish I were able to find the rest of it. I did some research, and it looks like the back of an 1870-80s pocket watch!"

7. A medieval Roman coin

8. “My dad found an 18K Cartier bracelet that sells for $12.5K.”

9. “I found my first gold object! This is a Waterman’s 18k fountain pen nib, from about the 1920s, I think.”

10. A $25,000 gold necklace someone lost at the beach.

"Someone posted in the Maryland metal detecting FB group yesterday, offering a $5k reward to anyone who could find a family heirloom necklace that was knocked off by a wave in Ocean City. We got to the beach, and this necklace was the first hit my husband got. The family is driving from Charlottesville back to Ocean City to get it tomorrow morning. They were extremely grateful (I would be too if someone found my $25k necklace in the ocean)." The item has been successfully returned to its rightful owners.

11. "He found 18 GOLD sovereigns!"