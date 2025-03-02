10 Signs You’re Dehydrated and Your Body Is Sending You Clear Signs

Water is the ultimate life fuel. It keeps our body running smoothly, from helping our brain function to keeping our skin glowing. But did you know that many people don’t drink enough water? And while thirst is an obvious clue, your body has other ways of telling you it needs hydration.

Ignoring these signs can lead to fatigue, dizziness, and even more serious health issues. So, let’s uncover the common—and unexpected—symptoms of dehydration, plus some easy ways to stay hydrated!