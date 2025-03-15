10+ Stories About People Who Made Smart Money Move and Won Big

“I had an important interview and I needed a suit. The problem? My wardrobe was basically T-shirts and jeans, and I was broke. I called my dad in a total panic. He calmly told me to just go to a big clothing store, explain my situation, and see what they could do.

So I walk in there, feeling totally out of place, explain the interview scenario, and one of the salespeople basically does a full makeover on me. They tailor a suit right then and there, pick out a good shirt, tie, belt, shoes—the whole nine yards. By the time I’m done, I’m out $600, which was literally all I had in my bank account at the time (which, trust me, felt like a million bucks back then).

But I roll into that interview the next day looking sharp, and somehow I absolutely nail it. It ended up being the job that kicked off my entire career and helped me climb out of poverty. I can still remember how stressful it was dropping all that cash, but in hindsight, it was the best investment I ever made. That suit pretty much changed my life.”