10 Style Hacks to Make You Look Elegant but Not Cheap
Karl Lagerfeld once said, “Trendy is the last stage before tacky.” And honestly, he had a point! Fashion is always changing, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by all the choices out there. One day, it’s all about oversized blazers, and the next, everyone’s obsessed with tiny mini skirts. So how do you keep up without losing yourself in the chaos?
The real secret? Finding your own unique style—one that makes you feel confident, unforgettable, and totally you. But let’s be real, that’s easier said than done. With endless options—plunging necklines, statement accessories, bold shoes, dramatic fabrics, and ever-shifting hemlines—it’s no surprise that many of us end up staring at our closets feeling completely lost.
But don’t worry! There’s no need to stress. If you stick to a few simple style rules, looking effortlessly chic won’t just be a dream—it’ll be second nature. Ready to level up your fashion game? Let’s do this!
1. Avoid too shiny fabric.
You don’t need a fashion degree to tell the difference between a textured fabric and a shiny one—it’s pretty obvious. Think of a cozy, nubby bouclé versus a sleek, satin dress. Totally different vibes, right? But what’s not so obvious is how these fabrics can actually affect the way your skin looks.
If you want to create a balanced, flattering look that enhances your natural features (and even helps you look more youthful), here’s a little trick: take a good look in the mirror. Pay attention to two key things—your hair texture and your skin texture. The rule of thumb? The more texture you have in your hair and skin, the more texture you can pull off in your clothes.
Now, let’s talk about shiny fabrics. They might look glamorous, but they can also be sneaky when it comes to aging. Why? Because shiny materials don’t just contrast with your face—they actually reflect light.
And that extra light can highlight fine lines, wrinkles, or any texture in your skin that you’d rather not emphasize. So, if you’re worried about that, it might be best to stick to more matte or softly textured fabrics that complement your natural beauty instead of working against it.
At the end of the day, it’s all about balance. Choose fabrics that make you feel amazing, and your confidence will shine brighter than any satin dress ever could!
2. Tailor your clothes.
If you want to look effortlessly expensive, fit is everything. When your clothes look like they were made just for you, they instantly give off that polished, moneyed vibe.
“A proper fit is pivotal if you’re striving to look sharp,” says style expert Lumbatis. And here’s the good news—even off-the-rack pieces can look high-end with the right tailoring. It’s all about making your clothes work for you. A well-tailored outfit tells the world, I invest in myself. I expect only the best.
Fashion stylist Miller agrees: “One tailored piece is worth 10 items that don’t fit well and need constant adjusting.” And let’s be real—fidgeting with your clothes all day is the opposite of effortless chic.
So, before you rush to the tailor, do a little closet clean-out. Take a hard look at what you own. If something is stretched out, full of holes, or just looking tired, it’s time to say goodbye. Keep only the pieces that elevate your style and make you look refined.
Bottom line? Tailoring is your secret weapon. When your clothes fit like a dream, your whole look transforms—polished, put-together, and undeniably elegant.
3. Use bright accessories.
The right accessories and accents can spice up your whole look. Even if you prefer wearing neutral clothes and shoes, a nice bright bag or eye-catching jewelry will always look cool.
But it’s better to keep in mind that too much in never good, so there is no need to overload your look with everything you can find in the accessory store.
4. Choose your pants according to your shoe height.
Wearing pants that are too long isn’t just awkward—it’s impractical. They drag on the ground, get dirty fast, and honestly, they just don’t look great. The key? Getting the hem just right.
When choosing long pants, make sure they’re tailored to match your go-to shoes. If you’re mostly in heels, hem them accordingly. Prefer flats? Adjust for that. But whatever you do, don’t let them hit the floor. The sweet spot is when the hem just covers the top of your shoes and sits about ½ to ¾ of an inch off the ground.
Nailing the perfect length isn’t just about keeping your pants clean—it also elevates your whole look. The right hem complements your shoes, makes your outfit feel intentional, and gives off a polished, put-together vibe. So, next time you try on pants, take a second look at that length—it makes all the difference!
5. Go hands free for evening.
When you’re heading out for the evening, the last thing you want is to juggle a bulky handbag all night. It’s not just inconvenient—it can throw off your whole look.
Instead, opt for a sleek, elegant chain purse that rests comfortably on your shoulder. This way, your hands are free to hold your cocktail, grab some snacks, and actually enjoy yourself without constantly adjusting your bag. Plus, a smaller purse keeps your outfit looking effortless and chic, rather than cluttered or weighed down.
Less hassle, more style—that’s a win-win!
6. Complement your shape.
You don’t have to chase every trend or spend a fortune on the latest fashion must-haves. The real key to looking amazing? Wearing what actually flatters your body.
Trendy pieces come and go, but the right fit and silhouette will always make you look your best. For example, if you’re petite and fit, drowning yourself in oversized maxi clothes might not be the best move—it can make you look even smaller. On the other hand, if you have curves, A-line dresses and flowy tops can highlight your shape in all the right ways.
Bottom line? Know what works for you and stick with it. A well-curated, flattering wardrobe will always outshine fast fashion trends.
7. Try to layer your necklaces, but not too much.
Necklaces are the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, adding just the right amount of personality and flair. Want to make things interesting? Experiment with layering! You can stack necklaces made of the same material for a sleek, cohesive look, or mix different styles for a bold contrast.
From dainty and feminine to chunky and edgy, with stones, beads, or simple chains, the options are endless. But here’s the trick—less is more. Piling on too many different chains can make your look feel cluttered instead of stylish.
So, play around, find what works for you, and let your necklaces enhance—not overpower—your outfit!
8. Nude pumps will save every look.
Nude pumps are a total wardrobe essential—they go with everything and flatter everyone. No matter your skin tone or outfit choice, these versatile shoes will blend seamlessly and pull your whole look together.
If you ever feel like your outfit has too many colors going on, just slip on a pair of nude heels to balance things out. They add a polished touch without competing with the rest of your look. Plus, here’s a little bonus—they create the illusion of longer legs! Who doesn’t love that?
Simple, stylish, and endlessly wearable—nude pumps are the ultimate go-to shoe!
9. Wear a leopard-print piece with style.
Leopard print isn’t just an accent—it’s a bold fashion statement that instantly grabs attention. Whether it’s a coat, skirt, blouse, or even just an accessory, this print guarantees you won’t go unnoticed.
But here’s the thing—less is more. One standout piece is usually enough to make an impact. There’s no need to go all out and look like you’re auditioning to be an actual leopard! Pair it with neutral tones or classic pieces to keep it chic, not overwhelming.
Confidence is key—rock that leopard print, but let it be the star of the show!
10. Don't be shy to combine prints, but do it thoughtfully.
Mixing colors, patterns, and prints can take your outfit from meh to wow—but there’s an art to getting it right! When done properly, it creates a stylish, eye-catching look instead of a chaotic mess.
Here’s a simple rule to follow: Make sure your prints share at least one common color, or pair a big pattern with a smaller one for balance. You can also use a smaller print as an accent—think a printed scarf or a patterned bag—to add just the right amount of flair without overwhelming your outfit.
Fashion is all about having fun, so don’t be afraid to experiment. When in doubt, stick to these tricks, and you’ll look effortlessly put-together every time!
And here are 10 style lessons that we learned from our favorite celebs, and they may come handy in every situation.