10 Style Hacks to Make You Look Elegant but Not Cheap

You don’t need a fashion degree to tell the difference between a textured fabric and a shiny one—it’s pretty obvious. Think of a cozy, nubby bouclé versus a sleek, satin dress. Totally different vibes, right? But what’s not so obvious is how these fabrics can actually affect the way your skin looks.

If you want to create a balanced, flattering look that enhances your natural features (and even helps you look more youthful), here’s a little trick: take a good look in the mirror. Pay attention to two key things—your hair texture and your skin texture. The rule of thumb? The more texture you have in your hair and skin, the more texture you can pull off in your clothes.

Now, let’s talk about shiny fabrics. They might look glamorous, but they can also be sneaky when it comes to aging. Why? Because shiny materials don’t just contrast with your face—they actually reflect light.

And that extra light can highlight fine lines, wrinkles, or any texture in your skin that you’d rather not emphasize. So, if you’re worried about that, it might be best to stick to more matte or softly textured fabrics that complement your natural beauty instead of working against it.

At the end of the day, it’s all about balance. Choose fabrics that make you feel amazing, and your confidence will shine brighter than any satin dress ever could!