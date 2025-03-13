10 Surprising Fruits and Veggies You Can Actually Grow Indoors
Welcome, green and juicy lovers! Have you ever thought about turning your living room into a fruit jungle, or your kitchen into an applaudable vegetable garden? Well, get ready to be surprised, because today we bring you 10 fruits and vegetables that you can grow in your home very, very easily.
Yes, you read that right: inside your home, and without you having to be an expert! So sit back, grab your watering can, and let’s explore the wonderful world of indoor gardening together.
1. Strawberries
Not only are these sweet little delights easy to grow indoors, they add a splash of color (not to mention fragrance!) to any room. All you need is a hanging pot near a sunny window and, voilà, fresh strawberries at your fingertips. Oh, and here’s a tip: Water regularly and make sure the soil drains well to prevent root rot.
Step-by-step guide to a successful harvest:
- Choose a pot with good drainage and fill it with nutrient-rich soil.
- Plant the strawberries, making sure the roots are well covered.
- Place the pot in a sunny location and water sparingly.
- Fertilize every two weeks and prune away yellow or dead branches after the strawberries have grown to keep the plant healthy.
Approximate time of growth: five to six months.
2. Meyer Lemons
Imagine having your own lemon tree in your living room. Meyer lemons are ideal for indoors because of their compact size and ability to thrive in pots. Plus, their citrus scent is a natural air freshener. Just make sure they get at least 8 hours of light a day and spray water on their leaves to maintain humidity:
Here are some tricks that will help you:
- Use a large pot with good drainage and citrus soil.
- Plant a Meyer lemon seedling or germinate one from seed.
- Place the pot in a sunny spot and keep the soil moist but not soggy.
- Fertilize monthly and prune dry branches to encourage growth.
Approximate time of growth: four to seven months.
3. Peppers
From sweet to hot, peppers are excellent indoor growers. With enough light (preferably LED if there’s no direct sun) and a pot with good drainage, you’ll soon be harvesting your own peppers to flavor your dishes. One trick: gently shake the flowers by hand to aid pollination.
Step by step:
- Choose the right variety to grow, because although most species of peppers can be grown indoors, some are better suited to this environment than others. Bell peppers, for example, can be grown indoors, but they do not produce fruit as abundantly as some smaller chili varieties. Also, because of their size, their fruits may require staking. If you’re willing to try different varieties of your indoor vegetable garden, some of the easiest to grow are: Thai, jalapeño, serrano and habanero peppers.
- Choose a deep pot and plant pepper seeds in fertile soil.
- Keep the pot in a warm, well-lit spot.
- Water when the soil is dry to the touch and fertilize every two weeks.
- When the peppers ripen, cut them with scissors to avoid damaging the plant.
Approximate time of growth: from thirty to sixty days.
4. Cherry Tomatoes
These red globes are perfect for small spaces. They need good lighting, a deep pot and a climbing support, but the reward of fresh tomatoes year-round is worth it. However, that it is best to choose smaller varieties, such as cherry tomatoes, because growing them in a pot limits their growing space. This will prevent larger varieties from bearing fruit successfully. Oh, and add crushed eggshells to the soil for extra calcium and to prevent apical rot.
The best way to plant them:
- Sow cherry tomato seeds in a pot of well-drained soil.
- Place the pot in a location that receives at least 6 hours of light per day.
- Tie the branches to a stake to keep the plant vertical.
- Water regularly and harvest when the tomatoes are bright red.
Approximate time of growth: from sixty to eighty days.
5. Lettuce
“Over a month and still eating at least 2 meals a week from our indoor grown lettuce. Best of all? I harvest as needed a few times a week and it grows back. Needless to say, I won’t be buying lettuce any time soon, and nothing goes to waste.” © photog608 / Reddit
Who said lettuce is boring? Growing it at home is simple and fast. In a few weeks, you can enjoy fresh salads without leaving home. Use good quality soil, water regularly and make sure it has good ventilation to avoid fungus. Oh, don’t forget the abundant light!
Step by step:
- Sow lettuce seeds in a wide pot with moist soil.
- Keep the pot in a place with indirect light and good ventilation.
- Water sparingly to avoid excess moisture.
- Harvest the outer leaves when ready and leave the inner leaves to continue growing.
Approximate time of growth: from four to six weeks.
6. Carrots
Surprising as it may sound, carrots can grow indoors if you give them a deep pot. Besides, the sight of their green leaves peeking out is a sight to behold. Here’s a trick: Plant the seeds in loose soil without rocks so they grow straight and even.
Step by step for a successful harvest? Right here:
- Use a deep pot filled with loose soil.
- Plant the carrot seeds and cover them with a thin layer of soil.
- Water lightly and place the pot in a location with good light.
- Harvest when the carrots are just above the surface.
Approximate time of growth: from three to four months.
7. Avocados
“My avocado plant grown from seed! I honestly don’t look after it very well, but it still grows new leaves every few weeks.” © lemonade-ice / Reddit
Although they require patience, avocados can grow indoors if given enough space and light. You can start by germinating a pit in water, and when it takes root, plant it in a pot. Be careful not to overwater and be patient, as it takes time for them to bear fruit.
Step by step:
- Remove the seed from an avocado and wash it well.
- Insert three sticks in the sides and place it over a glass of water.
- Wait for roots and a small plant to sprout.
- Transplant to a large pot with fertile soil and water moderately.
Approximate time of growth: about ten years.
8. Pineapples
Pineapples are an excellent choice for indoor growing because of their attractive appearance and the possibility of growing exotic fruits at home. In addition to their delicious taste, this fruits add a tropical touch to home decor and allow you to enjoy fresh fruit without leaving home. Regarding the necessary care, they require abundant direct sunlight, a humid substrate, but not waterlogged, as well as warm and humid environments.
Step by step to plant them:
- Cut the crown off a ripe pineapple, making sure it is healthy.
- Let the crown dry for a few days to prevent rotting.
- Plant the crown in a pot with well-drained soil.
- Place the pot in direct sunlight.
- Water moderately, keeping the soil moist but not overwatered.
Approximate time of growth: about two years.
9. Potatoes
Growing potatoes indoors is feasible and offers the advantage of having this versatile tuber at your fingertips. It also allows you to control the growing process, ensure the absence of pesticides and enjoy fresh potatoes at all times. Being the noble food that they are, potatoes have few requirements: they need at least 6 hours of direct sunlight a day, moist but not stagnant soil and loose, well-drained soil.
Follow this step-by-step guide for a successful harvest:
- Choose certified seed potatoes or use organic potatoes that have started to sprout.
- Cut the potatoes into chunks, making sure each has at least one sprout.
- Fill a deep pot with suitable soil and plant the potato pieces deep with the sprouts facing up. Then, place the pot in a sunny spot.
- Water regularly to keep the soil moist.
Approximate time of growth: from ten to twelve weeks.
10. Radishes
Radishes are ideal for indoor growing due to their rapid growth and ease of handling. They are also an excellent choice for beginners, providing a quick crop and adding a crunchy, tangy flavor to salads. They need 6 to 8 hours of sunlight a day and moist soil, but not too much water.
Plant them step by step:
- Fill a pot or box with moist, well-drained soil.
- Sow the radish seeds deep, leaving plenty of space between each seed.
- Place the pot in a sunny spot.
- Water regularly to keep the soil moist.
Approximate time of growth: from twenty to sixty days.
“Massive radish! Thought I was growing some beets from seeds that didn’t germinate in the spring, which started in the fall. Forgot there were also radish seeds. Pretty sure this is the purple plum that was in the packet.” @Tshenura / Reddit
Growing fruits and vegetables indoors is a fun and rewarding way to have fresh food at your fingertips. Plus, these plants add life and color to your home, becoming part of the decor. You don’t need to be an expert to get started; with a little dedication and the right tips, your home can be transformed into a green oasis. Get your hands in the dirt and enjoy your own indoor garden!
If you want to learn more about how to turn your home into a little green paradise, visit this article for more gardening tips and tricks.