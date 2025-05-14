10 Surprising Signs Of Aging You May Not Need To Worry About

They are a beautiful sign of a life filled with emotion. Medically known as Nasolabial Folds, smile or laugh lines are very common and become more prominent and defined in elderly men and women to the point of appearing even when one is not smiling.

It’s caused by aging as when you are getting older, gravity can pull down loose skin around your cheekbones and older skin has fewer natural compounds like collagen and elastin — which decreases skin elasticity, resilience, stretchiness, and the capacity to maintain its original shape.

Other causes could be sun damage, weight loss or weight gain.