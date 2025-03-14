10 Terrifying Things People Discovered After Moving In
Moving into a new home is always an adventure – you never know what surprises the previous owners might have left behind. Some people find old furniture, a few forgotten trinkets, or even some loose change. But others? They stumble upon secret rooms, unsettling objects, and mysteries that leave them questioning everything.
From a lost teddy bear that magically returned to a shoebox full of human hair, here are some of the strangest things people have discovered after moving into a new place.
1. A teddy that found its way home.
My own teddy. In the early days of the internet, I was talking to someone from Mexico. He sent me a teddy bear which was quite distinctive. After a few years, I donated it to a charity shop. It ended up in the window of the shop, and I felt really guilty that I'd got rid of it. After a few days I decided to buy it, but the next time I went past, it had gone.
A few years later, I moved out of my parents' house and into my own. The previous owners left loads of stuff in the garage, including a bag of toys. I was sorting through the bag when I found my teddy. It was 100% him because the label from the charity shop was still on. He's now in my bedroom.
© PsychologicalNote612 / Reddit
2. The hidden cellar with a mysterious bedroom.
After moving into our new place, we found a secret cellar in the cupboard under the stairs. When we went down there, there was a boarded up doorway, which had a room behind it set out like a bedroom – but no carpet or mattress.
So creepy. We never went down there after that.
© IMissCuppas / Reddit
3. The nightmare basement.
Not me but a friend when him and others moved into a large student house in Manchester.
In the basement, which was partially-flooded and grim, there was a heavily-soiled mattress in the darkest corner with one plastic chair sat facing said mattress.
© treemonkey58 / Reddit
4. The shoebox full of human hair.
In a dark cellar full of junk, I opened an old shoebox. I reached in and all of a sudden felt hair, human hair. I took the box into daylight and saw what was inside. It was stuffed with long curly black human hair together with a passport photo of the chap who sold us the house and was bald, but from his twenties when he had a long full black mane of hair. Still shudder when I remember the feel of the hair in the dark.
© chromedifferential / Reddit
5. An unexpected housemate.
I found the previous owner taking a shower… He asked me to come back in a couple of hours.
© lil__chef / Reddit
6. A figure in the attic.
We had just moved into a new place with a huge attic. No lights yet, so I climbed up with a torch. My stomach dropped as the beam landed on a figure lurking in the corner.
Trembling, I crept closer to get a better look. It was a full-sized mannequin. Scared the living daylights out of me.
7. A story about a relative.
Not me, but a friend. He bought a house, pull up the carpets and floor boards for renovations. Under the floorboard he found a newspaper clipping.
It was an article from 50 years ago, about his grandad.
© SickBoylol / Reddit
8. The hidden jackpot.
Not weird, but we found $1000 in gift cards hidden on top of the boiler! Jackpot!
© Emergency-Eye-2165 / Reddit
9. A creepy nursery in the attic.
My house’s attic isn’t big enough to stand up in. There’s a cot in there that is fully assembled, but wouldn’t fit through the attic door all in one piece. I cba disassembling it to throw it away, but that means it was assembled up there.
© TinFoilTrousers / Reddit
10. A secret underground hideaway.
I used to be a builder, restoring old properties, there is a long list, but the biggest was a tunnel 800 meters long. Including access to a huge underwater lake and a storage room for food.
© Unlikely-Ad3659 / Reddit
Whether it’s a secret room, an unsettling relic, or a forgotten fortune, moving house always comes with surprises. Some are heartwarming, some are chilling, and some just leave you asking, "What on earth happened here?"
