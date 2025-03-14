10 Terrifying Things People Discovered After Moving In

My own teddy. In the early days of the internet, I was talking to someone from Mexico. He sent me a teddy bear which was quite distinctive. After a few years, I donated it to a charity shop. It ended up in the window of the shop, and I felt really guilty that I'd got rid of it. After a few days I decided to buy it, but the next time I went past, it had gone.

A few years later, I moved out of my parents' house and into my own. The previous owners left loads of stuff in the garage, including a bag of toys. I was sorting through the bag when I found my teddy. It was 100% him because the label from the charity shop was still on. He's now in my bedroom.



