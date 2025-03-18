10 Times Introverts Went Too Far Just to Escape Social Interaction
Stepping out of your comfort zone is supposed to be a good thing — it’s how you grow and experience new things. Sometimes pushing your boundaries leads to pure regret, secondhand embarrassment, or outright disaster. What starts as a bold move can quickly spiral into an unforgettable (and not in a good way) experience. These 10 stories prove that staying in your safe bubble isn’t always a bad idea.
1.
Hid under a bed while a real estate agent showed a couple around my flat. Couldn’t be bothered to go out but can’t stand small talk, so decided to lay low. I had a cup of tea, cushions, a Nokia with Snake on it. I was quite happy under there.
They were 25 minutes late. I guess I was under the bed for just over an hour. I feared a sneeze. I was in my early twenties.
magicbullets / Reddit
2.
My roommate threw a party at my house and I hid from everyone. There’s only one front door, and everyone would see me if I left and would want to talk to me. I avoided eating that whole night because I didn’t want to walk by the party to get food.
My car was trapped between other cars. I ended up jumping out of a second story window and walking 3 miles to a 7-eleven.
cromargaretas / Reddit
3.
I’m not as shy and introverted as I used to be, but now I have moods where I don’t even want to see a single person until the mood has passed.
When I was living in dorms in college, I’d stand in my closet or bathroom for hours just so I wouldn’t have to see the people talking in my room. I ended up hearing a lot of conversations I shouldn’t have heard because nobody ever knew I was there.
ajw596596 / Reddit
4.
In order to avoid a mandatory Christmas social for work, I legitimately took myself to the ER just to get the registration wristband (for proof that I actually went to the hospital) and then left.
Wasn’t sick or anything, and I didn’t even see a doctor. I just needed a hospital wristband to prove that I had a reason not to go to the work mixer (so I wouldn’t get fired).
Preskewl_*****ewt / Reddit
5.
Lived in a loft downtown on the 3rd Floor. The amount of times I used the stairs in effort to not being trapped on an elevator with a stranger is too many to count. Once there was a family moving in. I walked all the way around the building to the opposite side’s entrance to get into the building.
Then they were using the elevators, so I took the stairs, then they were on my floor moving in. I didn’t want it to look like I was trying this hard to avoid them, so I said, “Whoops! Wrong floor” and walked up 2 extra floors and waited 10 minutes before going back down to see if they were gone.
What should’ve taken me 5 minutes took me close to 30 to get to my apartment. That’s when I realized I might have a problem.
Couch_Licker / Reddit
6.
I went to an empty room and stood in the dark for 45 minutes to avoid a team bonding event.
Unknown author / Reddit
7.
The postman was knocking on my door. So rather than answer it, I decided to army-crawl passed the door (so he wouldn’t see me through the frosted glass).
Then he pushed open the letterbox, and saw me splayed across the floor.
© myhumandisguise / Reddit
8.
I was invited to the birthday party of an old high school friend who was part of the ‘popular’ crowd in those days. I knew it would be a big party full of outgoing people that I didn’t really want to interact with all at once.
My solution? Join a music ensemble. Learn 4 different instruments, with rehearsal twice a week for 4 months because the concert date was the same as the party and that would give me a valid and honest excuse to skip.
So instead of talking to people, I played close to 50 collective hours of serialist and phase music. Not a bad trade in my books.
StarchChildren / Reddit
9.
I had a dinner date planned, but didn’t want to go. I said I had a sudden memory loss episode and couldn’t remember my name or even who I was talking to. For 2 hours, I acted lost.
They suddenly came to check on me, and I was sitting in my living room eating cereal, saying, “Do I know you? I don’t think I know you...” I never heard from them again.
10.
A neighbor kept knocking on my door to chat. So, I started leaving weird symbols drawn in chalk on my porch. Once, I stood in my window with all the lights off, staring and holding an unlit candle. The next day, my neighbor asked me what was going on, and I pretended like nothing had happened.
Now, when they walk by, they speed up. My house is now the “haunted” one on the block. Peace at last.
