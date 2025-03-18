10 Times Introverts Went Too Far Just to Escape Social Interaction

Lived in a loft downtown on the 3rd Floor. The amount of times I used the stairs in effort to not being trapped on an elevator with a stranger is too many to count. Once there was a family moving in. I walked all the way around the building to the opposite side’s entrance to get into the building.

Then they were using the elevators, so I took the stairs, then they were on my floor moving in. I didn’t want it to look like I was trying this hard to avoid them, so I said, “Whoops! Wrong floor” and walked up 2 extra floors and waited 10 minutes before going back down to see if they were gone.

What should’ve taken me 5 minutes took me close to 30 to get to my apartment. That’s when I realized I might have a problem.



Couch_Licker / Reddit