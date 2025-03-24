10+ Women Reveal Truth About Living With Menopause
Menopause—a word that often brings to mind hot flashes, mood swings, and restless nights. But for those experiencing it, menopause is far more than just physical changes. It’s a transformative phase of life, filled with unexpected hurdles, newfound passions, and even moments of laughter. To gain deeper insight, we turned to women navigating this journey to share their candid experiences. Here’s what they had to say.
Rediscovering Joy in the Chaos
- “Menopause was like a wild rollercoaster ride for me, but it also opened up a whole new world of possibilities. I started taking improv classes because, hey, if I was going to have unpredictable mood swings, I might as well learn how to roll with them on stage! It was terrifying and exhilarating at the same time.
And you know what? It was liberating. I stopped worrying so much about what others thought and started living in the moment. I even started a ‘Menopause Misfits’ group with some friends where we’d try out new things together, like trapeze lessons and karaoke nights. We laughed, we cried, and we supported each other through it all.
Menopause taught me to embrace the chaos and find joy in the unexpected. It’s not always easy, but it’s definitely an adventure worth embracing.”
- “I used to dread the idea of menopause, but now I see it as a chance to rediscover who I am. I’ve always been a bit of a homebody, but lately, I’ve been pushing myself to try new things. I joined a local hiking group, and it’s been amazing. I’ve met so many wonderful women who are also going through menopause, and we’ve formed a little community.
We share tips, laugh about our symptoms, and encourage each other to keep exploring. I’ve even started writing a blog about my experiences, which has been therapeutic and surprisingly fun. It’s like I’m on a journey of self-discovery, and menopause is just one part of it.
So, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, try to find something that brings you joy, even if it’s something small. You might be surprised at how much it can change your perspective.”
The Funny Side of Menopause
Many women admitted they’ve found humor in the aging process and the quirks that come with menopause.
- “Weight gain gave me boobs I never had. People in my college classes no longer think I’m hot. Adult women want to hook up with my 21-year-old son. I don’t understand popular music anymore. My mouth has more lines than a map. I am into knitting. I totally ‘get’ elastic waistbands now!
I have bald patches that I cover with hair powder; My daughter and I lovingly refer to these patches as ‘the bald.’ I am old enough to see teenagers dressing like I used to when I was hot. My daughter is getting the amazing body I once had. I am witnessing my erstwhile beauty blooming in my kids.
I can’t see without glasses. I no longer pass as anything BUT my age. I don’t know who any of the current celebrities are. I eat nothing but yogurt. I work out and yield 0 results. I fall asleep watching TV. I don’t swear anymore...” © djinnib00 / Reddit
- “A growing interest in birds should be listed amongst hot flashes and night sweats as a sign of peri and menopause. ‘Oh, look... is that a cardinal? Let me grab my bird book and a pair of binoculars!’” © Solodog2 / Reddit
- “I yell at people who misbehave in public. I knit and I love it. I have to change glasses all the time to see different distances. My cheeks look like a hamster’s and now are same level as my chin.
I can grow a nice beard. I do not know any of the songs in the charts. I wear full cover soft bras.” © igomilesforacamel / Reddit
- My friends and I had a “Menopause Mission” that turned into a comedy of errors. We were all fed up with our symptoms and jokingly talked about raiding the pharmacy. One thing led to another, and suddenly we were there, trying to look casual in our sweats and sunglasses.
While one of us distracted the pharmacist, the rest of us grabbed supplements like we were on a secret mission. But we quickly realized it was silly and bought everything instead. The pharmacist gave us a discount for our “enthusiasm,” and we left laughing.
It was a ridiculous but fun way to deal with menopause, and it reminded us that sometimes, the best way to cope is to laugh and lean on each other.
“Finding My Glasses Is a Workout.”
Aging often comes with its own set of quirks, and for many women, these quirks are both hilarious and relatable. One Reddit user shared a lighthearted take on the everyday challenges of getting older:
- “Getting older is like a surprise package you never ordered. First off, my memory plays hide and seek—it’s more hide than seek these days. I went to grab my phone the other day to call someone and ended up finding it in the fridge. Apparently, my brain thinks it’s a leftover sandwich.
And don’t get me started on making weird noises when I stand up. I used to just stand, no symphony involved. Now, it’s like a creaky door orchestra.
If only I could charge my joints like a phone, I’d be golden. Growing old: where finding your glasses is a workout, and naps are the highlight of the day.” © rectangularformula47 / Reddit
This comment beautifully captures the blend of humor and exasperation that comes with growing older. From the daily struggle of losing track of everyday items to the unexpected sound effects that accompany basic movements, these instances remind us to embrace life’s quirks with a smile. And let’s face it—finding joy in the simple pleasure of a daily nap isn’t such a bad thing after all!
The Challenges of Body Changes
For numerous women, menopause ushers in significant physical changes—some of which are less than desirable. However, alongside the challenges, there is an increasing feeling of embracing these changes with acceptance.
- “Today I’m cleaning out old clothes storage boxes. I was trying on some old bras, and they all look like teeny triangles like I knew my boobs got bigger the last few years, but it feels like I’m being pranked, these bras are so freaking small!” © aVoidFullOfF***s / Reddit
- “I’ve always had large breasts, and they’re still with me, and I still can’t stand it because I hate wearing bras and wish I could get away with not. I’m now solidly apple-shaped, despite having been a lovely hourglass most of my life.
My hair is thinning right at the front of my hairline at my forehead, which is pretty hard to disguise, especially since I have the habit of pushing my taking glasses up in my head, where I promptly forget about them until I need them and can’t find them.” © Itzpapalotl13 / Reddit
For many women, menopause triggers significant physical changes, not all of which are welcome. Yet, amidst the challenges, there is a rising tide of acceptance.
- “I’ve always been a thick woman and have always worn elastic whenever I could get away with it. And honestly, I’m saggy, baggy, veiny, ashy, wrinkly.... But I feel beautiful more days than not compared to my 30s-40s when I was mired in child-rearing.
I do what I feel like to help my appearance, but lord knows I don’t do all that I can, but I’m finally ok with it! When I have a little bit of extra money, I will have a little bit of face lifting I want done, but that’s about it! I think we finally accept ourselves more, and it’s freeing.” © Beautiful-Nothing685 / Reddit
The Emotional Shift
According to several women, one of the most empowering aspects of menopause is the emotional transformation it brings. With the absence of estrogen’s influence, many discover a newfound freedom to speak their minds and a reduced concern for societal expectations.
- “I really like, in a way, the lack of estrogen. Estrogen made me keep my mouth shut too many times. I am full on meno for over 11 years now.
The other day, a guy I barely know saw a picture of my married, mid-30’s daughter. It was the kind of picture you’d put on a job board. He said one word: Yummy.
I lack estrogen. He got a dressing down, no excuses accepted, blocked and kicked out of my life. He is a 61-year-old married man, and he will NOT bring that attitude around me.” © Maiya_Anon / Reddit
- “I remember feeling so alone and scared at first. The hot flashes and mood swings were relentless, and I didn’t know how to cope.
But then I started opening up to my friends and family. I found out that my sister had gone through the same thing, and she was a huge source of support. We talked on the phone for hours, sharing our experiences and tips.
I also joined an online menopause forum, which was a game-changer. It was so comforting to connect with other women who were going through the same thing. We shared stories, laughed about our symptoms, and supported each other through the tough times.
Slowly, I began to feel more empowered. I learned to listen to my body and take care of myself. I started practicing yoga and meditation, which helped me manage my anxiety and stress.”
Menopause often instills in many women a newfound confidence to advocate for themselves and others.
“Now I Get to Be an Eccentric Old Lady!”
Despite the difficulties, many women discovered humor and even joy throughout their menopause journey. One woman perfectly encapsulated it by saying:
- “OMG yes! I get that! I don’t care about dancing in public, stating my opinions or looking ‘perfect’ to go out of the house.” © djinnib00 / Reddit
- “Oh, I absolutely loved my ‘eccentric’ phase during menopause! At first, I was embarrassed by the symptoms—the hot flashes that turned me into a human furnace, the mood swings that had me laughing one minute and crying the next, and the insomnia that made me feel like a nocturnal creature. But then I decided to embrace it and have some fun with it.
I started wearing outrageous outfits that I would have never dared to wear before. I’d pair a bright floral dress with striped socks and clunky boots, and I felt like a walking piece of art. My friends called me the ‘Menopause Picasso,’ and I loved it!”
For these women, menopause has served as a chance to embrace their authentic selves, unburdened by the expectations of youth.
“We Are All in This Together.”
Menopause is a shared experience, yet it remains largely unspoken about. The women of r/Menopause highlight that while the journey can be challenging, it is also rich with humor, empowerment, and a strong sense of community. As the community’s description puts it: “’Menopause isn’t really that bad’... said no woman ever.”
Whether it’s finding humor in elastic waistbands, boldly confronting sexist remarks, or reveling in the freedom to be unapologetically oneself, menopause is a journey that deserves to be shared.
- Last week, my daughter-in-law sat me down with a very serious look on her face. “I don’t know how to say this, but...” she hesitated, eyes darting to my stomach. I blinked. Was she about to lecture me on my love for stretchy pants?
Then, in a hushed voice, she asked, “Are you... pregnant?” I choked on my tea. Pregnant? At my age?
I laughed so hard I almost peed (which, let’s be honest, is another lovely side effect of menopause). But she wasn’t joking. Apparently, she had noticed my “mood swings,” my “weird cravings,” and how I’d been fanning myself like an overheated Victorian lady.
“Oh, sweetheart,” I wheezed between laughs. “That’s not a baby. That’s just my hormones throwing a rave.” Welcome to menopause—where the symptoms are suspiciously similar to pregnancy, but instead of a baby at the end, you just get... older.
Husbands are Suspicious.
- My husband sat me down, his expression full of doubt. “You’re distant, moody, and sometimes you disappear for hours. Are you cheating on me?” I blinked, caught off guard. “Cheating? Are you serious?” He looked frustrated. “Please be honest.”
I took a deep breath, trying to calm myself, “I’m not cheating. I’m going through menopause.” His confusion was clear. “Menopause?” he repeated.
I nodded, feeling vulnerable. “Yes, it’s been tough. The mood swings, hot flashes, insomnia... I didn’t know how to tell you.”
His face softened, and he took my hand. “I’m sorry. I should have been more understanding.”
Tears filled my eyes as I squeezed his hand. “I should have talked to you sooner.”
He pulled me into a hug. “We’ll get through this together,” he promised.
In the following weeks, my husband became my biggest supporter. He joined me at doctor’s appointments, researched menopause, and practiced relaxation techniques with me. We started taking walks together, which helped improve my mood and energy.
As time passed, I began to feel more like myself. The symptoms were still there, but they were more manageable with his support. Our relationship grew stronger, and we learned to communicate better.
One evening, as we watched the sunset, he turned to me with a smile. “I’m grateful for this. It’s brought us closer.”
- My boyfriend recently accused me of cheating because I was acting distant and secretive. He even thought my doctor was my lover because I was visiting him so often. I was just going through early menopause and didn’t want to worry him with all my symptoms—hot flashes, night sweats, the works. I was trying to handle it on my own, but it was tough. When I finally told him, he felt awful for doubting me. We had a good laugh about him thinking I was having an affair with my doctor, but it was a wake-up call for both of us. Trust and communication are so important. I’m just glad we worked it out and can laugh about it now!
- My husband sat me down, his face tense. “I hired a private investigator. You’ve been acting suspicious, sneaking around, hiding things. Are you cheating on me?” I froze. “You hired someone to spy on me?” He nodded. “You’ve been distant. I had to know. ”
I stared at him, then blurted, “Oh, honey! I’m not cheating! I am having hot flashes and mood swings. I think it’s menopause.” He looked confused. “Menopause? But you’re too young.”
I shook my head. “No, it can happen earlier. I’ve been having night sweats and irritability. I didn’t know how to tell you.”
He sighed, his skepticism fading. “I’m sorry I doubted you. I should have talked to you.”
I squeezed his hand. “It’s okay. I understand. But I promise to be more open.”
He nodded, then remembered something and chuckled. “By the way, I got the bill from the investigator. He charged me a fortune for reporting that you were just going to the grocery store and the gym!”
