11 Common Shoe Buying Mistakes That Can Harm Your Feet

Shoes were first designed thousands of years ago to shield our feet. While stepping on snakes isn’t a concern when strolling down a modern avenue, it’s still important to consider certain features of footwear to avoid discomfort for both our feet and our budget.

1. Forgetting to adjust laces

Laces help adjust the fit of shoes, allowing you to tighten or loosen them as needed. Additionally, lacing provides better support for the feet, reducing fatigue during wear. For added comfort, you can re-lace the shoes closer to the ankle, leaving some of the eyelets near the toe partially undone. This adjustment can make the shoes wider where needed while still securing them tightly, ensuring they stay in place while walking.

2. Shopping for shoes early in the day

The timing of your shopping trip might not seem significant when selecting the perfect shoes, but it plays a bigger role than you might think. As the day goes on, your feet naturally swell, so trying on shoes in the morning could lead to buying a pair that ends up feeling too tight.

3. Being unaware of your foot type

Understanding your foot type can make choosing the most comfortable shoes much easier. A simple way to determine this is by wetting your foot and stepping onto a sheet of cardboard to examine the imprint it leaves behind. If your footprint shows the entire sole, you likely have flat feet and should opt for shoes designed to prevent inward rolling of the foot when you step. If your footprint reveals a distinct gap in the center, you have a high arch, and shoes with extra cushioning are recommended. If the center of the footprint is partially filled, you have a normal arch, and most standard shoes should work well for

4. Believing that insoles are only for addressing foot problems

A common misconception is that insoles are exclusively for individuals with foot issues. In reality, they can be beneficial for anyone, especially if you spend long hours on your feet. Gel pads, for example, provide excellent relief during extended standing periods, while heel inserts offer extra cushioning—an invaluable feature as the skin naturally thins with age.

5. Wearing the same shoes all the time

Everyone has a favorite pair of shoes, but even the most comfortable ones shouldn’t be worn every single day. While this might seem like a fashion tip, it’s actually more about foot health than style. Rotating your shoes every other day allows time for sweat to dry, keeping them fresh. Additionally, wearing the same pair daily can cause uneven wear, particularly on the interior and sole, leading to improper support and incorrect foot placement, which may result in discomfort or pain.

6. Knowing the shoe size but not the foot measurement

Knowing the precise measurement of your feet is incredibly helpful when shopping for shoes. Since sizes often differ between brands, it’s better to focus on the actual dimensions of your feet rather than the number on the box. Additionally, remember that foot size can change during adulthood due to factors like pregnancy or weight fluctuations. To ensure the best fit, it’s wise to measure your feet again before heading out to find the perfect pair.

7. Buying shoes without considering the sole material



The sole of a shoe is a key factor in ensuring comfort, so it’s essential to choose the right one based on how you plan to use the footwear. For instance, sports shoes should offer flexibility and shock absorption, while rubber soles, though durable, may lose flexibility in colder temperatures. Here’s a quick guide to recognizing common sole materials: Leather soles : These are smooth, shiny, and produce a distinct tapping sound when struck with your finger.

: These are smooth, shiny, and produce a distinct tapping sound when struck with your finger. Rubber soles : Typically matte in appearance, they are quiet and barely make a sound when tapped.

: Typically matte in appearance, they are quiet and barely make a sound when tapped. Polyurethane soles: These are highly flexible, bending easily without resistance, and feel grippy when you run your hand over them.

8. Testing only one shoe

Our bodies are not perfectly symmetrical, and it’s common for one foot to be slightly larger than the other. That’s why it’s essential to try on both shoes to ensure the pair fits comfortably on both your larger and smaller foot.

9. Only looking at the heel



Wearing high heels doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. To reduce discomfort, opt for heels with thicker soles or a slight platform. These provide better cushioning and help distribute pressure more evenly across the soles of your feet, making them more comfortable to wear.

10. Ignoring the lifespan of tennis shoes



Tennis shoes have a finite lifespan, and some newer models may begin to deteriorate even before reaching 300 miles of use. However, visible breakage isn’t necessary for wear and tear to cause potential injuries. Given that the average adult walks 2.4 to 3.2 kilometers daily, wearing the same tennis shoes every day could lead to significant wear in less than six months, impacting their support and effectiveness.

11. Using flip-flops for extended periods

Flip-flops might feel like a go-to choice for summer comfort, but wearing them for prolonged periods is not ideal. They alter your walking pattern by forcing your toes to grip to keep them in place, which can lead to long-term issues. For a similar summer vibe with better support, consider opting for sandals with ankle straps and proper instep support. These provide a more secure fit and help reduce the strain on your feet.