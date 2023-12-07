11 last minute Christmas presents that are very popular on Amazon

If your Christmas shopping has been left behind this year, you are at the right place. Presents can be a bit difficult sometimes, not knowing what to purchase. However, we can gathered a few items that are universally adored and have really great reviews.

1. An electric s’mores maker you can set on the table for you and your friends to enjoy. It comes with 2 marshmallow sticks and 4 trays, where you can set your chocolate, Graham crackers, and marshmallows.

4.4 stars out of 5

This flameless heater requires nothing but an outlet to start making s’mores. It has a sturdy base and easy-to-disassemble trays, making it quick and simple to wash after every use.

Benefits: The machine doesn’t take too long to heat up and it can even be used to warm up cheese for savory treats.

Flaws: If your family/party is over 2 people, you might need to buy a few additional skewers.

Promising review: Such a great alternative for those of us who don’t want to or can’t have an open flame indoors. The coil does not take long to heat up, and the trays are really nice to hold the smore’s supplies. The skews are short, and I recommend buying additional ones that are longer. Overall, a great product. @Amazon Customer

2. A bonsai starter kit that makes up for a perfect DIY craft gift for people of all ages. The package includes seeds for 4 types of plants: Norway spruce, royal Poinciana, blue jacaranda, and rocky mountain pine.

4.1 stars out of 5

The booklet included will guide you in planting the seeds. Then, you can use the plant markers to tell the 4 types apart. The moisture-proof foil packets ensure that your seeds will turn into healthy trees.

Benefits: The package doesn’t include just Bonsai seeds, but also other types of tree seeds. Patience is key if you want to see them growing.

Flaws: One buyer believes that the booklet isn’t detailed enough and it should include links to tutorial videos.

Promising review: It took me quite a while to even start these but I finally did and I followed the directions to the letter, The soil disc DEFINITELY grows quite a bit. When I soaked the seeds only the Royal Poinciana had roots grow but it wasn’t one that has done anything since besides mold. The directions say the seeds that are at the bottom are the ones to plant.

All of the Rocky Mountain Pine seeds were at the top floating, the only thing that has sprouted and done any good is the Blue Jacaranda. In my opinion it’s one of the 2 I was hoping would grow. I don’t have much hope for the rest. @Rikki F

3. Original Tamagotchi for all kids that grew up in the 90s. You can choose between a variety of colors and designs. It includes both the original game, plus a character game where you have to guess which way the Tamagotchi will move next.

4.5 stars out of 5

This is a very easy game to play even for complete rookies. You feed the pet, turn the lights on/off, play with it, give it the medicine it needs, flush the toilet after it’s used it and finally check and discipline it.

Benefits: You can mute the sound if it bothers you and the battery will last you for a really long time.

Flaws: The speaker connection uses a spring. This is what causes the sound to be obnoxiously loud at times.

Promising review: You were born in the mid to late 80’s. You’re an adult now. You want the toy your parents refused to get you. You get it. It’s a great little distraction on long trips and can help make sure you drink enough water through the day if you drink some whenever you have to deal with the fact they went to the bathroom or when you have to feed/enrich them. @Andrea Sand

4. An Amazon gift card that comes with a variety of cute boxes. You just choose your preferred design and the amount of money. The latter might not always be written on the card. There is no expiration date for the cards.

4.9 stars out of 5

The card can be redeemed towards millions of items, but it can’t be returned or refunded. You can also include a customized message that will appear on the packing slip, not inside the tin.

Benefits: You can choose to send this directly to someone’s address or send it to them digitally. You can even choose to print it at home yourself.

Flaws: The amount of money in the gift card isn’t always written on the cards.

Promising review: First these are super cute to give as a gift. The tin just adds that little something extra to the gift card. Secondly, the tins can be repurposed into so many other items. I use them to hold paperclips, gum bands, tacks...etc on my desk at work. They take minimal space up and easily stack. The seal is tight, but not so much that I need a screwdriver to pry apart.

The tins are adorable on a Christmas tree. Place wire or string inside the tin to make a hanging hook, add some ribbon/bow and you have created a cute ornament for your tree. Seriously...buy these and give them as gifts or keep for yourself and then repurpose them instead of adding to a landfill. @barbio

5. A classic Jenga game that is made to be enjoyed by everyone over the age of 6. It includes 54 wood blocks and easy-to-use stacking sleeve to help players build the tower. You can even play it solo if there is no around to play with you.

4.8 stars out of 5

The blocks come in an easy “put away” tube-shaped package with a handle for carrying and easy clean up. Even if someone isn’t aware of the game, they will learn how to play with the blocks very easily.

Benefits: Many customers rave over the wooden container, saying how sturdy it is. The quality of the blocks is also extremely good.

Flaws: Some people were not happy with the stacking sleeve, saying it isn’t sturdy enough to hold the blocks in place.

Promising review: Hasbro Gaming Jenga has become the ultimate game night champion in our group. It has this uncanny ability to turn a casual get-together into an intense, competitive showdown. Each move is a high-stakes decision, and the tension builds as the tower grows taller. We’re all in, and no one wants to be the one responsible for its collapse.

It’s a game that combines fun and competition perfectly, and it’s a guaranteed hit every time we break it out. If you’re looking to add some excitement to your game nights, Hasbro Gaming Jenga is the way to go! @Joe Mihanda

6. Women’s hooded bathrobe you can also wear around the house to keep you warm. You can choose between a variety of colors and sizes. It is 2.5x thicker than average fleece robes, but light enough to wear all day long.

4.7 stars out of 5

The robe also comes with big pockets that can fit even the largest phones. It is so warm and fuzzy that it feels like having a blanket on you. It is very soft, comfortable and breathable.

Benefits: The pockets are a big thumbs up for people and many also say that the robe washes up nicely and the color doesn’t fade.

Flaws: It is quite long, so depending on height, it might be a bit longer than anticipated for some people.

Promising review: I like e this robe, it is cozy, soft, homey, perfect for cool/cold mornings and evening. I bought mine one size up to ensure comfortability, and it did not disappoint. Yes, it’s a bit long in the legs but everything these is perfect. The turquoise is beautiful too! @Amazon Customer

7. A wooden miniature green house that features LED lights. It is a great DIY craft for anyone who loves assembling structures. You can even modify some of the details and add your own accessories. This project could relieve your stress, too!

4.5 stars out of 5

Detailed instructions are included in the package. Each piece is numbered and you just need to assemble it step by step. After completion, you will get a comprehensive sense of accomplishment.

Benefits: The instructions are very clear to understand and all the pieces are quite sturdy. None of them feels flimsy.

Flaws: You will also need to build all the plants and the final project might take up to 40 hours to complete.

Promising review: Building this green house was so much fun and so rewarding. It was my first time doing one of these and VERY tedious. A few pieces of advice: take your time and read the instructions thoroughly, as they should be a little more explanatory IMO. I made a few mistakes getting ahead of myself, such as missing one of the watering cans in the instructions, having to redo some of the plants, putting the shelf up before gluing the wire for the light behind it, and not using the tiny guide marks on the floor for correct placement of the easel.

The paper flowers were definitely the hardest and most frustrating part of the project. I actually ended up buying a little bushel of tiny pink flowers and used them for the last few plants because I was DONE with that. I like them better anyway! Be very careful and sparing with the glue when dealing with the plastic covering.

The worst part for me was that after getting the light fixture and wires secured correctly (which was a major pain) the bulb didn’t work! And I did test it before hand. My sole was crushed when I had to take it apart again. It was in fact the bulb itself that had broken some how. I had to order another one. Hopefully that was just my luck though and most people haven’t dealt with that. @chelsea

8. A custom Spotify song plaque that it the ideal gift for any occasion and especially anniversaries. You can opt for a wooden base for an additional stylish touch. You just choose your favorite picture and song.

4.5 stars out of 5

The song plaques can be paired with a colorful light base, so you can light up your room. The music picture frame is made of acrylic plexiglass, with s length of 22 mm, 15 mm width, and 5 mm thickness.

Benefits: The printing on these plaques is amazing and they are delivered in perfect condition. The customer service is also top notch.

Flaws: Some people have had issued with the wooden stand, since it didn’t fit the plaque.

Promising review: I was a tad bit skeptical about ordering this item at first because of some other reviews that I seen that are not as favorable as mine. HOWEVER, I ordered anyways and I am SOOOOOO glad that I did. I am very pleased with my purchase! It’s a birthday gift for my friend. When it arrived, the packaging was secure from damages so it was all in one piece when it arrived, I pulled it out to view and was almost in tears because it looked so good.

I am unable to take a pic because I put it back in the box to gift it this week but I’ll update my review with pics once she gets to open. Nevertheless, I highly recommend this product and will definitely order again for future personalized gifts! @LaQuena

9. A bluetooth speaker with a very deep base sound and zero distortion, delivered by two high-sensitivity drivers and a patented bass port. It has a powerful battery that lets your listen to music for 24 hours straight.

4.6 stars out of 5

The IPX5-rated casing offers complete protection against liquids. Bluetooth 5.0 ensures instant pairing and maintains a strong connection up to 66 ft. This Bluetooth speaker has an in-house tuned digital signal processor that analyzes low frequencies to intensify the song’s bass in real-time.

Benefits: Customers say that the sound quality is impressive and that the installation takes only a few seconds. The sound clarity is amazing too.

Flaws: It can get pretty loud at times, so make sure to keep it on low at first.

Promising review: Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with the ANKER Bluetooth Speaker. Setting up is a breeze, and the compact design belies its powerful sound. The audio quality is impressive, delivering rich tones and deep bass.

With a remarkable battery life, this speaker is perfect for on-the-go music enthusiasts. It’s a small yet mighty addition to any space that not only sounds good but looks great too. An all-around win for those seeking simplicity, power, and aesthetics in their portable audio experience. @Otto Dobretsberger

10. A set of 2 double wall insulated glasses that are great for your espresso and cappuccino. They hold up to 5.4 ounces and are made of heat and condensation-resistant borosilicate glass, which is far stronger than regular glass.

4.5 stars out of 5

The double glass protects your hands from the heat, while keeping your coffee hot. Not only that, but the effect from the glass is quite impressive. The glasses come in a colorful box that make it a great gift option.

Benefits: The glasses can be placed in the microwave, freezer, oven, and dishwasher. Customers also mention how durable they are and haven’t broken after a few falls.

Flaws: One customer mentioned that liquid went through the double walled glass.

Promising review: I use these twice a day for espresso! Perfect size for a double. Often I add a bit of hot water and top off this mini mug, a long black, I believe it’s called. Love them, they work great. Must hand wash but that is quick and simple. @Bert

11. A vintage portable record player you can carry in its suitcase anywhere you go. It can also be connected via Bluetooth and comes in a variety of colors. It has 3 speeds (33, 45, and 78) and can be placed anywhere around the house.

4.5 stars out of 5

Apart from listening to your records, you can connect your phone to the player. You can even connect external speakers to it so you can listen to your records louder. You can also connect your headphones for personal listening.

Benefits: Customers say how lightweight and easy to use this machine is. It also comes with instructions.

Flaws: The speakers are not of perfect quality so you can connect external ones if you want.

Promising review: I seriously love this little record player. It is super cute, works great, easy to use, and travels well. Some of the reviewers were disappointed that you can’t hook it up to external speakers or Bluetooth, but that was not an issue for me. We have a record player in our media room that is hooked into all the things and we keep this one in our game room and can take it to parties, vacation, etc.

Everyone loves it, including our teenage daughters and their friends. The sound quality is really good and it gets plenty loud enough for a large room, we usually don’t even use full volume. I did turn it to full volume on the video just to give you an idea.

It is also a super fun gift idea for an older child, teen, or adult, and you can include a favorite vinyl, and it comes in many fun colors. I highly recommend this item and give it five stars based on all the things I love about it, and its price point. @KristiC

The holidays is a period when most people make a lot of purchases. Either it’s things they already needed or stocking stuffers, their need to satisfy themselves and others never stops.