11 Tips From Experienced Travelers That Can Help You Save Nerves and Money Abroad

Learn the customs and rules of behavior in the country you are flying to. For example, did you know that it’s forbidden to chew a gum in Singapore, feed pigeons in Venice, or eat dinner at 10 p.m. in Spain? Respecting local traditions will make you feel like a guest, not just a tourist.

For the same reason, we recommend studying how locals dress and try to pick up similar looks. Looking too touristy can attract unwanted attention. Dressing in the style of the locals will make you feel more confident and safe.

By the way, we advise you to take a cloth bag with you: in some countries plastic bags come with a price, if not banned. And a shopper both saves money and the environment.