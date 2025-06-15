11 Tips From Experienced Travelers That Can Help You Save Nerves and Money Abroad
These tips are not well-known truths, but proven tricks that can really save in difficult situations. Especially if you are traveling abroad for the first time. After all, even the most well-thought-out vacation can be ruined by little things: unforeseen expenses, problems with documents or cultural misunderstandings. To avoid this, here are 11 practical tips from experienced travelers.
1. Packing
We all know that airline baggage rules can be very strict. To follow them, but still get the most out of your journey, try these travel tips.
- Use vacuum bags to save space in your luggage, but don’t forget to take a couple of extra bags with you. You can put your dirty laundry in them for the return journey.
- Wrap liquid products and bottles of cosmetics with food film under the lid — this will help avoid leaks due to pressure fluctuations.
- Put small things, like cables, chargers, jewelry, into clean socks and then into your shoes. This will save space and prevent them from getting tangled or damaged.
2. A journey begins with a ticket.
Apart from preparing the necessary documents for traveling abroad, like a passport with an up-to-date expiry date, visa and others, it’s recommended to pay attention to the choice of carrier. If you opt for one airline, you can participate in its loyalty program. This can give you free baggage check-in, priority boarding, and other privileges.
Accumulating miles with one carrier makes traveling more comfortable and rewarding. This is especially useful for frequent travelers.
3. The suitcase is under control!
We recommend taking a video of the contents of your suitcase before traveling. If your luggage gets lost, it will be easier to prove what was inside. We also recommend putting a smart tracker in your suitcase in case it goes missing. This way you can find out where your luggage is at any time.
By the way, if you are travelling with children, you can leave such trackers in the pocket of their clothes. If they accidentally get lost, the device will help you find each other quickly.
4. Saving on airfare
Search engines may increase ticket prices for repeat inquiries. The search engine’s incognito mode can help you find better deals. You can also clear your browser’s cache and cookies.
5. Mobile connection and Internet
Instead of a local SIM card, you can buy an eSIM in advance — it’s convenient and often cheaper. If this is not possible, check roaming conditions with your operator.
Download offline maps and translators in advance — the Internet may not work, and you may need the desired location or phrase urgently. We also recommend carrying a hotel business card in your pocket: if the technology fails, locals will be able to help you find the hotel using the contacts on the card.
6. Cultural specifics
Learn the customs and rules of behavior in the country you are flying to. For example, did you know that it’s forbidden to chew a gum in Singapore, feed pigeons in Venice, or eat dinner at 10 p.m. in Spain? Respecting local traditions will make you feel like a guest, not just a tourist.
For the same reason, we recommend studying how locals dress and try to pick up similar looks. Looking too touristy can attract unwanted attention. Dressing in the style of the locals will make you feel more confident and safe.
By the way, we advise you to take a cloth bag with you: in some countries plastic bags come with a price, if not banned. And a shopper both saves money and the environment.
7. Class upgrade
Experienced travelers try to be the first to arrive at airport check-in for a reason. The fact is that many international airlines allow you to upgrade your class of service during the flight for a surcharge (much lower than the actual cost of the ticket). Only the first few passengers in the line are offered with this opportunity.
8. Free visiting days
It’s also a good idea to find out in advance if there are free museum days on certain days or hours in your chosen country. For example, these are often on the first Monday of the month or on Friday after 5 p.m. This is an opportunity to save money and enjoy culture. Check the official websites for more information.
9. Money and valuables
To stay within your budget, divide it into categories: food, transport, excursions, souvenirs, force majeure.
Bonus: hide money in unexpected places — wet wipes, empty deodorant, cream containers. This can save you in case of theft.
When walking, keep your money, documents and phone in a safe place — for example, in your waist bag or in an inside pocket. In hotels, use a safe box, especially if you leave valuables in your room.
10. Social media
Join social media groups dedicated to your destination. They often provide insider information, tips and advice from locals and experienced travelers. You can ask questions and get answers from those who have already been there. This will help you avoid common mistakes.
11. Unconventional choice
Plan trips to less popular destinations. Traveling to lesser-known places can be cheaper and offer a unique experience. You will avoid the crowds of tourists and enjoy a more authentic atmosphere.
Bonus tip: don’t plan everything down to the minute.
Remember, you are on holiday. Don’t overload yourself with excursions and plans. Let yourself rest: eat, sleep, enjoy the silence. You don’t have to see everything at once — the main thing is to feel comfortable.
Traveling is not only about taking photos against the background of sights, but also emotions that stay with us for a long time. Be open to new things, and every trip will become a real adventure.
And here are some more smart travel tips. Check them out!