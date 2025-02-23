11 Tips That Can Help You Choose the Right Underwear

A white bra is probably one of the most impractical parts of a woman’s wardrobe. Firstly, this underwear quickly gets dirty. It gets stained and loses its sparkling whiteness, so the bra has to be washed more often, which means it wears out faster.

Secondly, these bras are perfectly visible both under dark and light clothes. If you are not into bright colors and unusual patterns, it’s better to choose a nude bra that can be worn under tops of any shade.