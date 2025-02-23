11 Tips That Can Help You Choose the Right Underwear
Good underwear costs a lot of money. Therefore, if a new bra or panties quickly get torn or lose their appearance, it’s not nice, to say the least. In some cases, the manufacturers are to blame, in others — we ourselves don’t take care of our lingerie in the right way. We decided to find out how to choose quality underwear in the shop and what to do in order to keep it in a good condition.
Stay away from white bras.
A white bra is probably one of the most impractical parts of a woman’s wardrobe. Firstly, this underwear quickly gets dirty. It gets stained and loses its sparkling whiteness, so the bra has to be washed more often, which means it wears out faster.
Secondly, these bras are perfectly visible both under dark and light clothes. If you are not into bright colors and unusual patterns, it’s better to choose a nude bra that can be worn under tops of any shade.
Carefully examine the gusset on the panties.
To prevent panties from chafing the skin in delicate areas, manufacturers provide them with an additional layer of fabric — the gusset. This part is usually made of cotton. It perfectly absorbs moisture and provides air access to the skin, and at the same time protects intimate parts of the body from infection. On quality underwear, the gusset is sewn neatly, the fabric doesn’t bubble and doesn’t gather in folds.
Some manufacturers don’t fix one edge of the gusset, leaving a pocket. Some women believe that this design provides better ventilation. In fact, companies simply cheapen production in this way, and there are no advantages of this underwear. Moreover, the panties may tear if the “pocket” gets caught on something in the drawer.
An underwire bra is not the best choice.
Many women give preference to this particular model of bras. They support the bust quite well, and the breasts look more attractive in them. Unfortunately, some companies, in order to save money, use the underwire of the same size for cups of completely different volumes. As a result, the underwear will not fit well, and the underwire will mercilessly dig into the body. And these bras wear out much faster.
So if you like underwire models, you will have to buy an expensive bra. When trying it on, you need to make sure that one tip of the underwire is in the armpit area, and the other — in the cleavage area.
Pay attention to seams and other details.
All stitches should be smooth and even to ensure that your underwear lasts longer. If the stitching is uneven and broken threads are visible, it means that the product is most likely of poor quality and will quickly go to the trash.
In addition, most companies use a zigzag stitch for edge finishing, but its more complex variation — triple zigzag — is more durable.
Carefully examine the lace.
Lace bras look feminine and dressy. But if the lingerie is made of cheap material, wearing it will be a real challenge. Fabric like this seems hard to the touch, quickly irritates the delicate skin and scrapes the bust.
Expensive lace is made from natural fibers, and the material is denser. It doesn’t have snags, lint or uneven weave of fibers. On quality bras, the lace pattern on both cups will mirror each other.
Check the stretch of the wings.
To test the quality of the lingerie, gently stretch the wings and straps of the bra. If the fabric stretches too easily and without any resistance, it means that the bra will most likely not be able to provide sufficient support for the breasts, and the product will quickly stretch and deform.
In addition, it’s also worth examining the clasps carefully to see if they are fixed well enough to hold the bra securely in place.
It’s best to buy a sports bra with clasps.
It seems that clasps on a sports bra are an unnecessary element, but they can come in handy during a workout. Firstly, some women find it uncomfortable to pull tight sports models over their heads. Secondly, if you sweat intensely, the product may become too loose and start slipping off the chest. In this case, clasps can help to adjust the fit.
And finally, over time, if the bra stretches a little, you can simply clasp it up tighter rather than throwing it away.
Don’t use laundry detergent when washing underwear.
Most experts don’t recommend washing underwear in a washer, as it wears out much faster. And ordinary powder detergent is not suitable for these products either. Residues on the fabric can lead to irritation in the intimate area or cause an allergic reaction.
Ideally, underwear should be washed by hand in cool water with special gels or hypoallergenic soap. But if for bras this method is perfectly suitable, it doesn’t work for panties where pathogens can remain after washing (and even a washing machine won’t help). Therefore, some researchers recommend treating the gusset with an antibacterial agent before washing.
Carefully spread the underwear on the dryer.
Even if bras are not damaged during washing, drying them can be a real challenge. First of all, you should carefully remove excess moisture from the product with a towel, wrapping the bra in a cloth.
To prevent the fabric from fading and becoming infected with pathogenic bacteria, it’s better to hang bras on a drying rack in a well-ventilated room away from direct sunlight, leaving enough space between the items. Some models can be safely placed on the towel dryer — no harm will come of it. The main thing is to check that the device is not too hot.
Don’t store your bra on a hanger.
To prevent the bras from losing their shape in a wardrobe or chest of drawers, it is a good idea to lay them out neatly in rows, one after the other. At the same time, the clasps should be fastened so that they don’t accidentally damage other items.
Some women prefer to store bras on hangers, but this is not the best option, as the straps or other elastic parts can stretch. And if they are folded in half, bras can quickly become deformed.
Deodorant can ruin underwear.
Over time, even quality underwear develops not really beautiful stains that are difficult to remove. The fact is that the fabric changes color, not only because of sweat mixed with deodorant ingredients. Deodorant can leave traces itself. Therefore, it’s better to apply deodorants and antiperspirants to the skin before you put on underwear and wait until the product dries completely.
