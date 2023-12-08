12 Amazon Christmas deals to create a festive mood in your home

Christmas is right around the corner and while people tend to buy their presents on time, our busy schedules don’t always allow us to do so. That’s why we are here to offer you a few options that will make any family or individual happy.

1. A Mariah Carey holiday doll because all we want for Christmas is her! The dazzling glittery red gown will make you adore this doll even more. With her glamorous curls, sparkly accessories and bright smile, she is everything Christmas stands for.

4.4 stars out of 5

Mariah is one of the best-selling singers of all time and her doll is as spectacular as her. An original Barbie that most kids will be thrilled on getting as a Christmas present.

Benefits: Most customers mention that the shipping was very fast and the condition of the doll perfect.

Flaws: No negative or critical reviews have been submitted so far.

Promising review: First let me say that I am a huuuuge Mariah fan, and this doll is so beautiful. It looks so much like her, and even has her iconic butterfly ring. Very well detailed, good job Mattel for capturing my queen so beautifully! @Ambrose Paxton

2. A set of 6 patterned knives that come with their individual covers. The Paisley pattern shouldn’t fool you. These knives are very sharp, not just pretty to look at. They are made of high carbon steel with food-grade anti-rust coating. They are more resistant to rust than ordinary knives.

4.7 stars out of 5

This knife set can be cleaned directly with water or in the dishwasher. In addition, with 15° grinding edge technology, it cuts smoothly and does not stick to the knife surface. The whale-like streamlined handle fits perfectly in the palm of your hand.

Benefits: Customers are thrilled with the quality and low price. They also hold their sharpness for at least 5 months of regular use.

Flaws: Some people notice that the scissors included are dull and they do not cut efficiently.

Promising review: I moved and had to store most of my things long term. I bought these knives so that when I integrated my old kitchen stuff back in to my house I would be able to distinguish between the old ones and the new ones. I never buy knives. They seem to live forever in my drawer.

I am so pleased with these. The colors are so vibrant and pretty. They are crazy sharp and slice through anything with less effort, neatly. I enjoy taking them out to use them for both of those reasons.

Men, my friends, a technician, when I gave them one of these knives to use they raised an eyebrow and looked at me like I’m silly. The bright colors make them seem decorative and not functional. Then they feel the cutting edge. It’s no joke. Pretty and pretty sharp. I love these. I wish I had found them sooner. I definitely keep the covers on them in the drawer. I’m disabled, my right arm is very weak. These knives make kitchen chores easier and more manageable for me. Game changer. @Amazon Customer

3. A Ferrero Rocher collection of 12 chocolates, including hazelnut milk, dark, and coconut. They are layered with white almond, cream, coconut, and dark chocolate. It is the perfect gift for someone’s home during the holidays.

4.7 stars out of 5

From freshly roasted hazelnuts to rich milk chocolate, every bite of Ferrero Rocher contains only the finest ingredients on the market. You can pair them with a celebratory glass of champagne.

Benefits: Customers rave over the high quality and super fresh flavor. They also notice the detail on each chocolate.

Flaws: Some people received their chocolates without any nuts in the middle.

Promising review: The Ferrero Collection is a gourmet delight! With 12 exquisite pieces, it offers a variety of premium chocolates that satisfy different cravings. The quality and richness of the flavors truly stand out. The packaging is elegant, making it an excellent gift option. Each piece is a delightful experience, and the attention to detail in crafting these chocolates is evident. @Alyssazier

4. A wire balance family game suitable for anyone over the age of 8. The package includes 24 game rods, a wooden base, 4 frame rods, a colored die, and a wooden connector. It’s time to put your balancing abilities to the test.

4.7 stars out of 5

Designed for 1 to 4 players, this game will have everyone hanging on the edge of their seats. It helps children develop hand eye coordination, cognitive skills, and interpersonal skills; it’s an exceptional screen free play option.

Benefits: This game will keep you occupied for way over an hour. It challenges your patience and creativity.

Flaws: Some buyers companied that one piece was missing from their package. For one person it was the dice and for another was the wooden base.

Promising reviews: This game is really quite awesome. It’s just challenging enough, but not frustrating, leaves plenty of room for creativity, and gave us some of the best laughs in a while! The rounds can last as long as you want, and it’s easy to bend the rules and make your own versions if you like that better. Lots of fun all around! Highly recommend. @Christopher K Bond

5. A classic Shut-The-Box game that comes in a beautiful wooden chest. It can be played by anyone over the age of 8. You just roll the dice and try to cover all the numbers in order to ’’shut the box’’ and win the game.

4.6 stars out of 5

The game comes in a handsome solid wood box with handmade wooden dice and tiles. Anyone can learn the game in just 5 minutes and no player has to wait, since everyone is kept engaged.

Benefits: Customers are very happy with how addictive this game is and how simple it is to learn. They have also taken it with them on vacation.

Flaws: Some buyers mentioned how the box isn’t very sturdy and suffered small damages after a few uses.

Promising review: This is NOT something you wanna keep on your desk to “look nice” or anything. The dowels are flimsy, the chain fell off almost immediately, and the handle is now missing.

But that’s actually okay with me. I take this to the bar and now a few people are huddled around my little table and we’re all participating together. Who knew all it took for a bunch of grown men to be entertained was a couple dice (dice are actually pretty well-made) and a box? @Chris M

6. Friendship bracelet making kit for all kids aged between 7 and 12. It’s super easy to make bracelet simply by following the detailed instructions. With the material provided, you can make up to 15 bracelets in 10 different knot styles.

4.5 stars out of 5

The box includes 1 portable bracelet loom, 33 colorful pegs, 15 bracelet threads, 15 sturdy elastics, 15 cartoon buckles, 18 fashion pattern stickers, and 1 instructional guide.

Benefits: It can even be used by people in rehabilitation centers as a way to spend their free time and keep their minds occupied.

Flaws: It might take younger kids a bit more time to figure this out, but when they do they will love this kit.

Promising review: I gave one of these to my daughter as a birthday gift and bought a spare just in case. We pulled both kits out on a day that we were stuck in the house. I had to watch videos to see how to make the different styles because I had a tough time with the written instructions and that was really helpful.

I had four kids (7, 9, 11, 12) making bracelets with me, a boy and three girls, and all loved them. The fasteners are cute and functional, and when you’ve used all the strong you can just replace at a craft store and keep using.

My favorite — the kids played with it until all the supplies were used up, even after the rain stopped.

Second fav — the kit also includes storage for ALL the pieces, which makes it so easy to clean up.

Third fav — it’s easy to replace with other materials and continue to use the kit. @ZM

7. Christmas gift bags you can use for your holiday presents. Each package comes with 8 original designs that feature popular characters and very bright colors. They are made of high quality non-woven fabric.

4.7 stars out of 5

They are large in size and can hold items such as candies, biscuits, chocolates, cards, small toys, and even shoe boxes, since they are very sturdy. You can replace your smelly plastic bags with these super stylish tote bags.

Benefits: Their price is lower than paper bags and they can easily be reused. Customers also seem to be amazed with how much weight they can hold.

Flaws: Some people mention that the handles of the bags weren’t secure enough and broke while using them.

Promising review: These are so much better than gift bags! Everyone I’ve given these to has commented on how great the bags are!! They’re reusable and so much sturdier than a paper gift bag. I will continue to buy these for all my Christmas gifts in the future! @LoLo

8. Bears vs Babies family game that can be played with 2-5 players over the age of 10. It’s a card game that takes about 20 minutes to finish. It includes 107 Cards (2.5×3.5 inches), playmat, FAQ sheet, rule book. All that inside a furry box.

4.7 stars out of 5

The goal is to build the most magnificent monsters to eat the most despicable babies. You can beef up your monsters with sweet power tools, intravenous caffeine drips, and saucy sombreros.

Benefits: It’s simple to learn and kids with pick things up very quickly. You can update it with an expansion back and have more players join you.

Flaws: Some people think that the number of monsters and babies isn’t enough to keep the game 100% interesting.

Promising review: Bears Vs Babies is more complex at first glance (go to the link on the back of the instruction manual and watch the How To Video). We played 2 player the first time, were able to pick up the rules, and played through a full game in 90 minutes.

The cards are a good thickness, the gaming mat is extremely helpful (tip: read everything written on everything, else you’ll miss some minor, but funny details that make the game even more fun). The cards can be separated into Babies, Monster Building, and Action cards. No dice or anything else. Just the cards and mat are needed.

Once you get going and learn, it’s a game of strategy, and playing with 2 is just as fun as playing with more. Honestly, you could get really creative and play alone. @Allie

9. A pack of 6 wooden spoons you can keep in your kitchen as decoration or actually use them. You can choose between Christmas and nightmare before Christmas designs. The spoons are easy to clean, without the need to scrub them.

4.8 stars out of 5

They have a durable non-stick coating that keeps the design alive longer and doesn’t get the spoons damaged. They are made with sustainably produced bamboo, which means you don’t contribute to deforestation by buying them.

Benefits: Customers mention how easy to clean these spoons are. They are also sturdier and thicker than they may look in the pictures.

Flaws: According to a buyer, the etching could be deeper in coloring so the designs would show up better.

Promising review: These are so festive and fun! I’m going to be adding a cute little note with them for my employees along with another couple items to make a gift for them. The price was just right for me and when I received them they are very nice. The quality seems great and the packaging was nice too. @Amazonqueen

10. Matching pajamas set the whole family can wear during the holidays. They have pockets, they are long enough, and don’t shrink in the dryer. They are very soft and comfortable, with the perfect elasticity. Also, they are skin-friendly and stain resistant.

4.5 stars out of 5

The pajamas are a great touch for your holiday nights at home with the family watching movies or cooking together. It is advised to go one size up if you feel that your usual size will be too tight.

Benefits: Most customers mention how soft these pajamas are and how they are not itchy. They also come neatly packaged in individual bags.

Flaws: The dog scarf comes in one size and if you have a big dog, it might not fit them.

Promising review: LOVE these family PJs! They are perfect, made from soft cotton that seems like flannel but is much lighter. I suggest sizing up a little. XL fits me well without being too loose or too tight. I got the large for my husband who is 5’10″ and 175lbs and between a medium-large in most things. My 2-year-old toddler has the 2-3T jammies which I think will fit well by holding it up.

I initially got her the next size up based on reviews but it is waaaay too big. Will save for next year though because I love these! Looking forward to Christmas jammie days and family pictures! @Jessica S.

11. A hot air popcorn maker that is so small and easy to use even kids will be able to use it. It makes up to 16 cups of popcorn and doesn’t use any oil. The included measuring cup doubles as a butter melting tray on the top of the machine.

4.2 stars out of 5

Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber. Then push the one touch start button for hot and fresh popcorn in minutes. A recipe book is also included with the popcorn maker.

Benefits: It is tall enough to handle a huge bowl under its lip, which means that you can make big batches without worrying about overflow.

Flaws: Some people notice that it’s hard to get the top cover snugly attached. Also, some buyers had issues with the kernels flying out of the machine.

Promising review: The popcorn maker is amazing. Quick to heat up and make popcorn. Popcorn is delicious. We definitely do use it a lot on our movie nights at home. But you do need to put something on the tube thing or else popcorn will go flying everywhere. We use a piece of tinfoil that acts like a longer neck to the tube so this doesn’t happen. Hopefully they can fix this in future. @Tia Pia

12. A 2-pack of mini waffle makers in the shapes of snowflake and snowman. Apart from waffles you can use it to make hash browns. It has a 4’’ non-stick surface and is perfect for anyone with a really small kitchen and even dorm rooms.

4.7 stars out of 5

You just plug it in and it heats up in just minutes. Dual non-stick surfaces provide an even cook for consistent results and delicious golden waffles every time. They are also super easy to clean.

Benefits: Happy customers mention how helpful the light at the top of the waffle is to let you know once the plates are hot.

Flaws: For the first use, you might need to plug them in without any waffles inside so that the Teflon smell goes away.

Promising review: I remember purchasing one for $10 by itself a few years back from a department store. So getting two of them for less than 20 bucks is a deal! They worked very well , we used them for a breakfast birthday celebration at work.

Easy to clean as long as you have the right tools to get in the crevices. I keep the waffle makers at work just in case I feel like making waffles in the morning like Donkey from Shrek. @Nia

Christmas isn’t only about the presents you get, but also about the clothes you wear. At the end of the day, it is one of the most celebratory occasions of the year. If you are still looking into decorations, these might offer you some inspiration.