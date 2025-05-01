12+ Disturbing Events That Still Echo in People’s Minds

Sometimes we aren’t even aware that we are part of events that could permanently change our lives. We often think that these unsettling, thriller-like events are just a product of our imagination, not something we are actually living through. Even though some of them make sense, most feel like the plot of a scary mystery novel.

  • "When I was young, my grandma came over to our house to babysit me one night. Nothing unusual happened the whole night. But when my mom got home, she checked the answering machine, and there was a message a few minutes long.
    The message was just my grandmother's and my voice, laughing hysterically for the whole message. Like I said, the night was normal, and there wasn't a moment when the phone rang, or laughed hysterically for minutes on end." TUNGSTEN_MAN / Reddit
  • "Our neighbor said she called one evening and heard our entire dinner conversation, but our phone never rang and none of us answered it. The only phone we had was an old landline in the hallway. It was loud. We would have heard it.
    We thought maybe she was confused. Then she repeated things no one else could have known.
    The next day, my dad found out that the phone on the wall had a second wire tucked behind it. It was not supposed to be there. We never found out who put it there or how long it had been listening."
  • "When I was 19, I took some time off work and my sleep schedule got all messed up. This one night, it was around 3 AM and I got the urge to buy some snacks, so I went to the 24-hour grocery and picked up some things.
    I was almost home, and I arrived at this small connecting road between my street and the street I was on. As soon as I turned the corner, all of the surrounding streetlamps immediately went dark. Then, from the opposite end, a truck turned the corner and slowed down until it was about 15 feet from me, and then just stopped.
    The only light was from the truck's headlights, and they were bright enough that I couldn't make out who was driving. I didn't know if the person was gonna get out or what was gonna happen, so naturally I just froze up, terrified. The truck sat there for at least a minute, facing me.
    Now that I think about it, it wasn't even on the right side of the road. After what seemed like forever, it started moving again, and passed me. I tried looking in the window, but it was so dark that I couldn't see anyone inside. As it turned the corner and drove off into the distance, all the streetlamps that had gone dark turned back on.
    Nothing of the sort ever happened again, but I still remember it because of how bizarre and creepy it was. The only thing remotely close was this guy who was walking behind me at a similar hour who kept switching to the side of the road that I did, but that's about it." HerrShaun / Reddit
  • "I was sitting downstairs minding my own business when my sister yells down for me to come upstairs, I argue back for her to come down and stop being lazy. This goes on for around two minutes, and I am highly irritated.
    All of a sudden, I go cold and realize, my sister is in Japan for travel. But it was her exact voice. So at this point I am freaking out, and I go upstairs, walk into my sister's room and the rain on the window was dripping down except for one circle around the size of a plate, which the rain was not touching but drizzling around the edges.
    So very strange. I called my sister, and she confirmed she was fine and had no idea what it was upstairs." schapellemcgarry / Reddit
  • "We were in an abandoned factory that some rich family had owned, and there was this one room with a bunch of personal stuff, letters from the fifties, furniture, old photographs, clothes, like someone’s home had been put in there. In the middle of it all, a coffin. I swear.
    The room was gloomy, it was a late summer afternoon, no power and we didn’t have flashlights. My friend was like, “We gotta open this coffin, we can’t leave unless we do, we gotta” and straight uplifted the lid. A sweet smell came from the darkness.
    When my grandmother died I was the one to find her and I remember that one quite well. So my heart skipped a couple of beats. The coffin was full of candles. They had a sweet smell." Unknown author / Reddit
  • "My daughter, 5, kept drawing the same woman in her pictures: a lady with a big black hat and no face. When I asked her why, she said, “She comes to my room at night and tells me secrets.”
    A few weeks later, during renovations, we found an old diary under the floorboards that belonged to a woman who lived there in the 1920s. When I read the last entry, I froze, “I must not tell her secrets. She watches me through the walls.”"
  • "When I was about 8 years old, during recess at school, I noticed a bunch of other kids outside a storage room yelling and warning to others, not to approach the door because “there was an eyeball staring back at you!”
    I was curious because I didn't understand what they meant, but I could see their fear was real because their faces were pale white as they would try to deter me from taking a peek through the keyhole. I remember bending down slightly so I could get a closer look inside and sure enough, there was an eyeball staring back at me, and it freaked me out so much I peed my pants on the spot.
    It was only later in the day, after I had ended up at the nurse's office because of the commotion us kids had created, that a janitor had to go into the room to inspect what this whole mess was about. Turns out that someone had placed a mirror against that door and the eyeball we were seeing was our own reflection!" sarca*****es / Reddit
  • "A few weeks ago, my girlfriend and I were sleeping together, when I woke up to her saying, “What are you doing?” She sometimes talks in her sleep, but this sounded so coherent and urgent that it jolted me awake, and I asked what she was talking about. She then woke up and said she thought she saw someone at the end of the bed. Thinking it was just a dream, or semi-awake hallucination, we thought nothing of it and went back to sleep.
    About an hour later, I woke up and saw someone standing on the bed, with the sheets wrapped up and twisted to their neck. I didn't know what to do, but the first thing that came out of my mouth was “What are you doing?” My girlfriend then woke me up. I had been dreaming the exact same thing that she did, and said the exact same thing." orangederps / Reddit
  • "Met a girl online, we chat and set up a date. Date goes fine, she's a little weird, a little sheltered but seems nice. Not much chemistry but I think that can take some time so we give it another go, have a second date. Confirm I have no interest in a relationship with this girl on the second date, so we talk it out, no hard feelings, let's be friends.
    Fast-forward 1.5 years, I'm in my kitchen with some friends getting ready to go out for my birthday dinner when we hear a knock on the door. I go check and no one is there, but there is a box with my name on it.
    There is a card and some gifts, which would be nice if this girl had ever been to my house before. I had moved since our two dates and still have no idea how she found me."
  • "When we moved into our new place, my 4-year-old son kept avoiding the upstairs hallway. One day, he pointed at the old mirror there and said, “That’s where the crying lady lives.”
    We didn’t think much until we found out from the neighbor that a woman who lived there decades ago died in that very hallway after losing her son in an accident. My son never saw any photos of her, but when we showed him an old portrait the neighbor had... he pointed at it and whispered, “That’s her.”"
  • "My grandfather died last year, sometime when my son was maybe a year old. We had dinner with the whole family every Friday night, so my son had seen him several times. My grandfather was a very quiet, proud man, but when he thought he was alone or unseen he would make silly faces at my son to get a laugh.
    A couple nights after his funeral, my son (who liked to crawl into bed with us in the middle of the night) started just laughing uncontrollably at like 2 am. So I get out of bed to see what's going on, and find my son sitting in the middle of the living room, in the dark, laughing. I say, “Hey buddy, what are you doing?” In toddler speak, he says “Papa funny!”
    I got a little nervous for some reason and went to pick him up and bring him to our room for the rest of the night. And as I'm hauling him away, he says “Bye papa!” And blows a kiss at absolutely nothing I can see." Unknown author / Reddit
  • "A few years ago, I went on a night scuba dive with a group of eight, including our dive master and his assistant. After finishing the dive, we gathered in a circle, ready to ascend, when our dive master suddenly froze.
    He pointed his flashlight outside our group and spotted a 12-foot great white shark circling us. We all stayed calm, keeping the shark lit with our lights. I just kept thinking, “Don’t look like food, and I hope I taste bad.”
    Our dive master signaled for us to ascend slowly. The shark followed us almost to the surface before disappearing into the dark. I stayed out of the ocean for about a week after that."
  • "Found an old music box in my grandma’s attic, tucked inside a locked trunk. When I opened it, it played a melody I hadn’t heard in years, a lullaby my mom used to sing before she passed.
    Later, when I asked my uncle about it, he went pale, “That was your mother’s box. It broke the day she died. It shouldn’t work.” It stopped playing after that again."

