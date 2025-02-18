14 Gym-Free Workouts to Sculpt Your Body for Summer

Let’s face it: working out without a gym feels like some mythical unicorn magic, but trust us, it’s not. You don’t need any special machines or overpriced protein shakes to get moving. All you really need is a bit of floor space and the willingness to flail around in ways that would make a newborn giraffe finding its legs proud. Here are 14 mobility exercises that will leave you feeling flexible, fabulous, and just sweaty enough to justify dessert.