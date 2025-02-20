12 Nannies Share Their Creepiest Experiences on the Job

One night, as I was putting a child to bed, he suddenly whispered, “You won’t be here long. The last one left because of the man in the closet.” A chill ran down my spine. Trying to brush it off as the ramblings of a sleepy child, I checked the closet. It was empty.

The next morning, he mentioned it again with the same eerie calmness. When I asked his parents about it, they laughed it off. But that night, a deep unease settled in me, and I knew I had to leave. The next day, I quit, unable to shake the feeling that something or someone was lurking in the shadows.