12 Ordinary Things That Can Secretly Harm Your Health
Some of the most ordinary things you do every single day, without even noticing, could be slowly harming your body. From your morning routine to how you wind down at night, these 12 “harmless” habits might be putting your health at risk without you even realizing it.
CONTENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED AS A SUBSTITUTE OF MEDICAL ADVICE.
SEEK GUIDANCE OF YOUR DOCTOR REGARDING YOUR HEALTH AND MEDICAL CONDITIONS.
1.
If you’ve had sudden, unexplained weight loss, please go get checked out. I can’t tell you how many people, especially middle-aged and older, I’ve triaged for something completely unrelated, and then they casually mention, “Oh yeah, I’ve lost [X] pounds this month.”
More often than not, it turns out to be cancer. You’re not becoming a “skinny legend.” It’s called cachexia, and it’s serious. © Elphababa / Reddit
2.
Untreated sleep apnea is seriously dangerous. Over time, it can lead to heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and even shorten your lifespan. And that’s not even mentioning what chronic poor sleep does to your mental and emotional health right now.
Snoring loudly every night isn’t normal. Get over your pride and use the CPAP. It can literally save your life. © stephanonymous / Reddit
3.
Swimming with contacts in is a terrible idea. Almost every time I dispense fortified eye drops (strong antibiotics compounded in our IV room), the patient’s chart says the same thing, they were swimming with their contacts in.
The result? Nasty, painful eye infections that could have been totally avoided. Just take them out. It’s not worth the risk. © Caibee612 / Reddit
4.
If your toes start turning black from untreated diabetes, that’s not something that will magically heal. It’s a serious sign of worsening circulation and tissue death, and if you ignore it, it can absolutely lead to permanent damage, even losing the foot entirely.
Also, just a reminder: when something “goes down the wrong pipe,” that’s not just a harmless cough. Aspiration can cause pneumonia, and yes, it’s more common than you’d think.
And I don’t know if this counts, but after spending months doing X-rays at a Level 1 trauma hospital in the inner city, I can tell you with full confidence, I will never get on a motorcycle, four-wheeler, ATV, or dirtbike in my life. Ever. No helmet in the world makes that worth it. © ghoulxgrl22 / Reddit
5.
I work at a dentist’s office, and one thing we see way too often is people improperly taking or stopping antibiotics early. Usually they start the meds, feel a little better, and then just stop. What they don’t realize is that the leftover infection can become resistant to those antibiotics. So the next time? That treatment might not work at all.
TAKE THE FULL COURSE. Seriously.
Dental infections are no joke. Your teeth and jaw are dangerously close to your brain. Leaving an infection untreated, especially if it’s not causing pain yet, can lead to bone loss, failed implants, and even weakened jaw structure. Just because it doesn’t hurt now doesn’t mean it’s not doing serious damage. © Lunavixen15 / Reddit
6.
Please, for the love of your health, do not let your dog lick an open wound. Their mouths are full of bacteria. That whole “a dog’s mouth is cleaner than a human’s” thing? Total myth. All you’re doing is inviting an infection.
Also, take your meds before coming to the hospital, especially your blood pressure meds. Just tell us what you took. Skipping them “just in case” usually does more harm than good.
Now bathroom injuries. Y’all. I cannot tell you how many people end up in the ER because they vasovagaled on the toilet from pushing too hard. It’s way more common than you think. © Steambunny / Reddit
7.
I suffered from insomnia for years, and nothing ever helped. I would feel exhausted all day. One night, after a huge fight with my boyfriend, I went to stay at my mom’s. That first night, I slept for 10 hours.
That’s when I realized my boyfriend had been the reason I couldn’t sleep. It wasn’t my mattress, my diet, or stress from work, it was him. His presence, the tension, the constant unease. As soon as I was away from it, my body finally rested.
That day, I decided to break up with him. He actually wanted to come back, but I was still firm in my decision. I knew I couldn’t go back to living like that, not after finally remembering what it felt like to sleep peacefully.
8.
Just had another conversation with a friend whose hair is thinning, she can’t sleep, her body’s constantly aching from tension, and she’s having random dizzy spells, racing heartbeats, and brain fog.
Staying in the wrong relationship will wreck your health over time. The constant stress, emotional turmoil, hypervigilance, and that never-ending fight-or-flight response? It grinds your nervous system down, slowly but surely. Love shouldn’t feel like a survival exercise. © bunnycrush / Reddit
9.
Derm PA here, please moisturize your skin. Lotion isn’t just a “girly” thing. Dry skin can quickly turn into itchy skin. That itchiness can become chronic, and next thing you know, you’re scratching nonstop, leaving yourself with open wounds, sores, and sometimes even infections.
Itchy skin can drive people absolutely crazy. I see it every day. The easiest and most overlooked way to prevent it? Use lotion. Seriously. Just a few seconds a day can save you from a whole lot of discomfort later. © atelectasisdude / Reddit
10.
Okay, so this isn’t about sickness, but injury. After a certain age (which is different for everyone), you should get rid of every slippery pair of socks, uneven area rug, or any other tripping hazard in your home.
It’s surprisingly easy to trip and fall in the dark while trying to get to the bathroom, and many people face serious complications recovering from a broken hip or other leg injuries. These small hazards might not seem like a big deal, but they can lead to injuries you never fully recover from, and it’s a very common problem. © Reprobate726 / Reddit
11.
Not drinking water. It’s wild how many people feel like garbage but only drink coffee, Coke. They live on the knife’s edge of constant, low-grade dehydration, where even the slightest bit of effort feels exhausting.
But here’s the thing, when you actually give your body the water it needs, a lot of those “random” issues start to disappear. Just drink the water. It’s not that deep. © Crayshack / Reddit
12.
Not a medical professional, but I swear, three completely unrelated people in my life have gone full Pants On Head Crazy and later found out they had black mold in their homes.
So, for the love of all that is good and sane, if someone in your life suddenly seems like they’ve lost the plot, gently but firmly encourage them to get their place tested for black mold. If it’s not that, there’s a decent chance their thyroid has packed its tiny coat, hat, and suitcase and quietly left the building.
Either way, something’s up. Don’t ignore it. © PumpkinSpice****** / Reddit
Think your cozy weekend routines are helping your relationship? Think again. Psychologists reveal that some of the most common weekend rituals, ones you probably look forward to, might actually be quietly killing the spark between you and your partner. Here’s what to avoid before it’s too late.