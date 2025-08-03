12 Ordinary Things That Can Secretly Harm Your Health

If your toes start turning black from untreated diabetes, that’s not something that will magically heal. It’s a serious sign of worsening circulation and tissue death, and if you ignore it, it can absolutely lead to permanent damage, even losing the foot entirely.

Also, just a reminder: when something “goes down the wrong pipe,” that’s not just a harmless cough. Aspiration can cause pneumonia, and yes, it’s more common than you’d think.

And I don’t know if this counts, but after spending months doing X-rays at a Level 1 trauma hospital in the inner city, I can tell you with full confidence, I will never get on a motorcycle, four-wheeler, ATV, or dirtbike in my life. Ever. No helmet in the world makes that worth it. © ghoulxgrl22 / Reddit