13 cleaning solutions whose results scream witchcraft!

No matter how much you stare at your house’s dirt and wish it could go away, it just won’t unless you do something about it. Thankfully, there are many products out there that can help you in your efforts without having to scrub for hours.

1. You won’t recognize your bathroom once you clean it with this brilliant hard water stain remover. Thanks to its powerful formula, it can remove years of unwanted hard minerals in the blink of an eye. The product has a pleasant mint scent, which is the cherry on top.

4.2 out of 5 stars

Promising review: I recently moved into a house that has well water, where the tub and toilet bowl were stained yellow. I have tried so many things and nothing seemed to work on getting the stains out. I used this stuff just once today and the stains are almost completely gone! The stains are clearly years worth, and I feel like just one or more uses of this product and I will have a tub and shower that look brand new. @Ashley

2. This weekly shower cleaner with bleach-free formula requires no scrubbing. It will gently clean the buildup of soap scum, and grime in your shower. Apply the spray once a week with the attached sprayer, leave it for 8–12 hours, and then rinse thoroughly with warm water. For heavy buildup, spray and rinse daily until the surface is clean. Thoroughly rinse the shower basin before use.

4.2 out of 5 stars

Promising review: I tested this out on this disgusting shower to see if it’ll really work without scrubbing. 8–24 hours between treating then rinsing, no scrubbing at all. It took about 10 treatments to clean it all up. I’m happy with the results, and it seems weekly treatments will keep the soap scum at bay without scrubbing, just as advertised! @Jowie

3. Rust and grime can be found inside toilet tanks too. This toilet tank cleaner can easily remove hard water deposits and other stains. If you use this product, every flush will leave a clean and pleasant citrus scent. The cleaner is free from harsh chemicals and acids, so it’s safe for your toilet tank and pipes.

4.3 out of 5 stars

Promising review: I honestly have never thought about cleaning the inside of my toilet tank, but one of the bathrooms in the apartment I recently moved into had a funky smell even though I cleaned everything. I don’t know what made me look inside the tank, but it was a mess! There was black and orange stuff inside, and I finally found the source of the smell.

I got some of it off with bleach but wanted to use something safer. I tried this cleaner and let it sit for an entire day and it worked! Best of all, the smell is gone. I’m definitely going to use this cleaner regularly. @September Morne

4. This powerful dish spray will make your kitchenware sparkling clean. The product gets dishes done faster in 3 easy steps: just spray, wipe, and rinse to cut through grease much faster and see your dishes sparkle. You can skip the scrubbing stage and clean the items with this dish spray only. The spray is supplied with 3 refills.

4.8 out of 5 stars

Promising review: I don’t mind washing dishes, but this makes it a tad more enjoyable for some reason. It’s fairly easy to use: make sure that you wipe away excess food particles, align the nozzle, spray, let sit for a couple minutes, wipe with a sponge and rinse.

It’s like it melt off! It’s pretty neat and smells great! I appreciated that it came with 3 refills too. I recommend it if you don’t want to use traditional dish wash soap. @Shaz

5. Laundry whitener and stain remover that comes in a 3 lb container. It is oxygen-based and water-activated, and whitens 40 percent better than chlorine bleach. It will revive any whites you have that have lost their vibrancy or have gotten dirty.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I used this to clean the bottom of my daughter’s wedding dress after a rainy day wedding. It worked amazing. Filled the bathtub with hot water and let the bottom soak overnight. It came perfectly clean. I was so excited and amazed! @Nichole

6. Wheel cleaner that is safe to use on chrome, aluminum, steel, clear coated, painted, plastic covers, and magnesium finishes. The moment it comes into contact with dirt, it changes color. It is non-acidic and emulsifies stubborn brake dust.

4.4 stars out of 5

Promising review: This is the first wheel cleaner that does what it claims. I have used Sonax on painted, alloys, and other types of wheels and no negative results occurred. Light pressure from a flag tipped, soft bristled brush, and the grime is easily removed.

The price was a drawback for me, however the time it saves makes it worth it. The odor is pleasing, and not overpowering. It is obviously yellow, however upon contact, the color changes to different shades of purple, depending on the degree of contaminates on the wheel. @T. Lewis

7. Pressure washer that has a powerful motor and water pressure strength. The onboard reel keeps the 20 ft. high-pressure hose organized for quick and easy clean-up and storage. The water can reach up to 104 degrees.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: Love this pressure washer! It is easy to move around wheels work great, easy to set up, easy to connect to the hose. The attachments work great and are easy to change. The cord is long so you can cover a large area without having to move the plug. I wish the cord had hooks to easily attach to the machine, but this isn’t a dealbreaker.

It is easy to roll up and unroll the hose for the sprayer, too. The container for the soap removes easily to add soap. The directions are easy to understand. I was able to assemble and wash my whole fence in one day, and it’s a big fence. This was an open box and was in great condition just like new at a better than new price. @Liz Lynch

8. Sliding door tracks are very hard to clean, but with this brilliant brush, this tough task becomes a breeze. There’s also a convenient scraper on the other side of the brush that can remove dirt from corners and narrow places. With this simple yet effective cleaning tool, you’ll easily remove dirt and grime from your windows and sliding doors.

4.4 out of 5 stars

Promising review: I was skeptical of these brushes, but desperately needed something more than a cheap toothbrush to clean my window and door tracks. These little brushes work amazingly well! They fit perfectly in your hand. The bristles are sturdy. The scraper is strong!

I normally hate cleaning windows, but with these little brushes to help, it’s not such a huge chore. I’m definitely buying these forever and recommending to everyone I know! It’s a great product! @Karrie

9. A dishwasher cleaner that magically removes hard stains, grease, and limescale. It removes unpleasant and annoying odors and leaves a fresher smell behind. It also helps prevent spots and dries from appearing on your dishes.

4.6 out of 5 stars

Promising review: I’m in a rental and the dishwasher was very old and dirty. I took it apart and scrubbed every inch, but there was still a bad smell, especially when it first started a clean cycle. Finally discovered this product and ran it in an empty load on pots and pans and high heat cycle. When it finished, it smelled so fresh and there was a fizzing sound.

So, I let the dishwasher sit empty for several hours until it stopped fizzing. Then I ran another empty load to rinse. What unbelievable results!! Dishes are so much cleaner, everything smells great, like a brand-new dishwasher!! Would absolutely recommend!! @rwh

10. Pumice scouring stick that overpowers any strong chemical. You can use it on toilets, showers, and baths. It can remove rust, grease, mineral deposits, and limescale. Its gentle abrasive power can even benefit porcelain, tiles, pools, and barbeques.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I can’t say enough about this item. It Works Great! I had horrible hard water stains in my toilet bowl. I travel every week, so water sits in it 5 days per week with no flushing. Nothing I tried worked.

A friend told me about this. No effort whatsoever! Took it right off and didn’t even require elbow grease, lol! I’m hooked & my toilet looks CLEAN again! @pratt426

11. Carpet spot remover that gets rid of all stains, including pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, red wine, coffee, blood, and rust. It is non-toxic, non-flammable, odor-free, and petroleum-free. It is 100% safe to use around kids and pets.

4.5 out of 5 stars

Promising reviews: I have used many different products over the years. Folex has been the best carpet cleaner/stain remover I’ve used. I use it on my dining room rug mostly, but I also use it on my fabric upholstered furniture. It doesn’t have a harsh smell and it works quickly.

I usually clean stains right away, but sometimes find one that’s been there for a while. I am still able to get the stains out even if it has been sitting for a while. @K

12. A fireplace cleaner and a brush that can make any brick, stone, rock, tile, and marble surface shine. This gel is heavy, but non-abrasive and easily removes soot, ash, and all the dirt inside and outside a fireplace. No harsh chemicals are included, and the product is planet-conscious.

4 out of 5 stars

Promising review: Wasn’t sure how this would work. We moved into a house and the fireplace had smoke damage on the bricks. It worked like a charm!

I did have to leave it on for 10–15 minutes like the instructions said, for hard to clean areas. It got all of the bricks clean again! Now to do the inside of the fireplace. @N Shaughnessy Brown

13. This stovetop cleaning set can combat the toughest of stains. The set includes a powerful cleaner, two scrapers, and a cleaning pad. The heavy-duty, non-abrasive cooktop cleaner removes grease, grime, and stains on all smooth stovetops, including glass, ceramic, convection, and other types, without scratching.

4.6 out of 5 stars

Promising review: I accidentally melted a plastic bag on my stovetop. I had no idea how to clean it. I called Samsung and asked for advice. They recommended this product... It was a miracle for my stovetop! @KD

Your cleaning obligations never stop. We wish there was a one-time solution to all the house chores we have to do weekly and monthly. However, what we can do is offer you with the most successful cleaning products, including this wonderful article.