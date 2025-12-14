13 Women Who Trusted a Professional and Got a Result They Didn’t See Coming
18 hours ago
Trusting a hair stylist is a risk not everyone is willing to take. After all, even a simple “just a little trim” can turn into a big surprise.
What I asked for vs what I ended up with... How do I fix this now?
To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.
I was getting ready for a wedding. Showed the hairstylist a reference, asked for volume at the roots. Well, at least I got a good laugh.
- I’m just bursting with laughter here! © staasie_xx / Reddit
What I asked for vs what the ’top-notch’ colorist did to me
Did I get what I asked for?
What I wanted vs what I got. And it was a birthday gift to myself.
In the first photo — how I looked before the salon. In the second one — what I asked for. And in the third one — what I got.
I asked for just a trim, cut off an inch, and make a straight edge. And this is what I got. Am I overreacting, or should I ask to have it fixed?
Went to a popular salon to get highlights. Blonde used to suit me perfectly, my hair looked vibrant. But now, after 3 hours in foil — just a nightmare.
How I looked before and after the salon visit. I told her not to take off any length!
- Sorry, but I can’t stop laughing! © Flexi_102 / Reddit
In the first photo, the makeup I did myself and showed as a reference. I just wanted a professional version, but decided I would just do it myself.
Before and after the most unfortunate haircut. I look in the mirror and just can’t believe my eyes.
- Wow! I would demand my money back! © DreadSkairipa / Reddit
What I asked for vs what I got
Sometimes a bad haircut is just a step toward a new version of yourself. And if you’re looking for bold inspiration, check out this article that proves a new haircut is the best therapy for the soul.
