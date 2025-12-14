13 Women Who Trusted a Professional and Got a Result They Didn’t See Coming

Trusting a hair stylist is a risk not everyone is willing to take. After all, even a simple “just a little trim” can turn into a big surprise.

What I asked for vs what I ended up with... How do I fix this now?

To say I’m disappointed is an understatement.

I was getting ready for a wedding. Showed the hairstylist a reference, asked for volume at the roots. Well, at least I got a good laugh.

I’m just bursting with laughter here! © staasie_xx / Reddit

What I asked for vs what the ’top-notch’ colorist did to me

Did I get what I asked for?

What I wanted vs what I got. And it was a birthday gift to myself.

In the first photo — how I looked before the salon. In the second one — what I asked for. And in the third one — what I got.

I asked for just a trim, cut off an inch, and make a straight edge. And this is what I got. Am I overreacting, or should I ask to have it fixed?

Went to a popular salon to get highlights. Blonde used to suit me perfectly, my hair looked vibrant. But now, after 3 hours in foil — just a nightmare.

How I looked before and after the salon visit. I told her not to take off any length!

In the first photo, the makeup I did myself and showed as a reference. I just wanted a professional version, but decided I would just do it myself.

Before and after the most unfortunate haircut. I look in the mirror and just can’t believe my eyes.

Wow! I would demand my money back! © DreadSkairipa / Reddit

What I asked for vs what I got