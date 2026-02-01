I Refuse to Accept Being “Grandfathered In” at $15K Less Than New Hires

Hey, Bright Side,

So, I’ve been at my job for 15 years. Same company, same general role, steady promotions early on and then kinda plateaued. I never job-hopped because I bought into the whole “loyalty matters” thing. Yeah, I know.

A few months ago I found out (accidentally, thanks to office gossip) that new hires in my exact role are making about $15k more than me. Same responsibilities. Same expectations. Less experience.

I brought it up to my boss, trying to stay calm and professional. His response?