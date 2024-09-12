Back to college and school? These 15 items will change your life

It’s that time of the year again when your kids are going back to school while you have to take care of their lunches and homework. That’s why we’re here, to give you some piece of mind and a few wonderful suggestions. Keep scrolling to discover them!

1. Insulated food jar that keeps contents hot for up to 5 hours and cold for up to 7 hours. It’s lightweight and compact with a push button lid so they’re easy to carry and open. The integrated foldable spoon in the food jar lid ensures they always have a utensil handy. It comes in a variety of fun colors and patterns.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: This thermo works as described. The size is perfect for my child’s school lunch. It keeps the food warm until lunch. It does not leak, I tried sending her soup last week and there were no leaks at all. Highly recommend this thermo for kids who like to take hot lunches to school. @Jennifer S

2. Reusable and leakproof water bottles that are child-friendly and BPA-free. They can withstand heavy usage and falls, while it’s dishwasher safe. For even bigger convenience, they feature a hand strap so kids never lose it and stay hydrated during all times of the day. They have an easy flip lid which is leakproof, reducing unwanted spills.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I purchased these for an international trip where I wanted a small-ish water bottle that was lightweight and could fit in my travel purse and the backseat pocket on an airplane. These water bottles satisfied those requirements wonderfully.

Now, I use them as my kid’s water bottles for school, and they love them. The lids are tight but not too hard for 5-year-old hands to open. Also, with the rate at which my kids leave their water bottles at school, I’m not devastated by the loss of a bottle or two given the price point. @Zee

3. A 3-pack of velvet scrunchies that feature a hidden pocket made from high-quality invisible zipper to securely hold small items. Each of the scrunchies is made with a durable and highly elastic band that will keep your hair in a perfect bun, ponytail, or any other hairstyle. They are made with a premium-grade velvet fabric for a glossy and soft finish.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I ordered these scrunchies last Friday and gave 2 to my friends who hate carrying their purses. They both agree that these are useful for stashing things like money, bobby pins and chapstick. Another neat thing about these is that the zipper is hidden! It was funny seeing my friends’ faces every time I started unzipping the scrunchy. @Nina

4. Pencil sharpeners that keep your regular or larger pencils ready to go. With two different-sized holes, the carbon steel blade allows you to sharpen your pencils effectively. They feature a spill-proof design and a transparent shavings receptacle, so you will know exactly when to empty the easy-to-clean shavings tray.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: I am a pencil person. I love the nostalgic feeling of sharpening a pencil manually. These little sharpeners make an even point; do not break the graphite/lead and the shavings usually stay in one long strand. I also use these for eyeliner pencils. I have also used these to taper flower stems to give a longer life to a flower in a small vase. I would and will buy these again; you should too! @Holly

5. Mini portable charger that is the size of a lipstick and doesn’t need a cord to connect to your phone. It connects successfully to a variety of phones, including popular iPhone and Samsung models. Just plug into your phone and charge. It’s pretty useful for someone who wants to charge their phone no matter where they are.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: These chargers are compact and quick charging. They are light weight, durable and you can have them charging your phone or iPad while you are using them. You can charge them quickly with their charging cord. Quickly. @Michael Szatkowski

6. Fitness tracker ideal for both parents and children. It offers wellness tracking, stress management scores, mindfulness sessions, relaxed breathing sessions, irregular heart rhythm notifications, resting heart rate, and high/low heart rate notifications. You can connect it to your phone and receive calls and messages there.

4.3 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love it so much. I have anxiety and needed something to track my heart rate but it does so much more!! I love how easy it was to set up and how much I can get done in a day. The app is very manageable and self-explanatory. The watch itself is small and sleek so I don’t even notice I have it on sometimes! The screen is very durable, so far no scratches or cracks! I love it so much and will recommend it to anyone! @Deana

7. Kids’ tablet for children between 3 and 7, featuring a kid-proof case and a built-in stand. If it breaks, return it and they’ll replace it for free. Also, it includes a 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids+. The easy-to-use parent dashboard allows you to filter content based on the child’s age, set educational goals and time limits, and grant access to additional content.

4.5 stars out of 5

Promising review: The tablet and case are great, no complaints there. The Amazon Kids+ service is completely pointless though. They tout the Parental Controls features but let your child turn WiFi on and off at will with no way to limit it. You can put Parental Controls on for non-kids profiles to add a pin required for WiFi, but not the kid’s profile!

Completely pointless. There are many garbage apps with ads not appropriate for children that can be downloaded at will from a kid’s profile. It is NOT an operating environment that you can be confident your child will be safe in. All the developers need to do is allow parents to use a whitelist for apps and/or put a pin on WiFi for kid’s profiles. @William L.

8. Wireless headphones that provide high-fidelity audio. The active noise cancellation blocks outside noise so kids can concentrate better. The ear cushions are designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam and offer an exceptional over-ear fit that perfectly seals in sound. It connects super easily with all your devices.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I absolutely love these headphones. They are such a beautiful color. The sound is so good and the noise cancelation is so amazing. The foam is so beyond comfortable, it forms to my face so nicely and I can wear my glasses with this without it hurting. Because of how much space there is on the inside my ear piercings don’t stab the sides of my head which is always an issue I have with headphones. If you are looking to make the leap you so should. @Maddasen

9. Door hanging organizer featuring 24 pockets that can hold clothes, shoes, cleaner bottles, beauty accessories, and various other items. It hangs on standard door or closet rods and no hardware is needed. The dimensions are 64″ in height x 19″ in width. College students with small dorm rooms can easily store multiple items.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: I hung this in my pantry to store travel mugs. They are convenient now that I don’t have to dig in a cupboard and I can see them. Most of my mugs were gifts so I enjoy seeing them when I open the pantry. My pantry door is smaller than normal so this was too wide to fit-but--- It has sturdy inserts at the top where the hooks fit in and I folded the fourth segment behind and it fits perfectly. I like the options of colors. @Bluebird

10. Black backpack that features two main compartments, including a dedicated laptop sleeve for up to 15.6″ devices. It also boasts a discrete front stash pocket, a utility pocket with an integrated organizer, and an additional external zippered pouch for quick access. Plus, two side pockets accommodate various water bottle sizes.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I love this backpack! The design is stylish yet functional, with plenty of compartments to keep everything organized. The material feels durable and perfect for daily use or travel. The shoulder straps are comfortable, even when the bag is fully packed. Overall, it’s exceeded my expectations and I highly recommend it! @Tracey Bell

11. Wrinkler releaser spray that smooths out wrinkles and also eliminates odors, leaving a light fresh scent. Simply spray, tug, and smooth to eliminate wrinkles without ironing. It is ideal for last-minute touch-ups and busy mornings. The wrinkle remover spray ensures you and your kids always look polished without the need for an iron.

4.6 stars out of 5

Promising review: I live for Downy wrinkle release. It really is one of the best products around. It does the job, especially when you are on the run & have no time to iron. I am so excited that I received a travel size spray with this order. I will be taking it with me everywhere. I can’t go on enough about how much I love this product! @Q418

12. 150 classic pencils are great for writing, drawing, or sketching. You can keep them at home, the office, or the classroom. These #2 HB medium-soft pencils provide strength, smooth writing, and versatile use. They feature a top eraser for easily removing unwanted marks. They are smudge-free and latex-free.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: Debated about these versus the popular brand ones for a while. I was concerned that they would not be sharpened well. I am happily surprised! I sharpened 36 pencils, and 35 of them came out perfect! The point of one broke but it sharpened well on 2nd attempt. The price is a great deal. It writes similarly to the name brand one which is 3x as much. @mc23

13. Bentgo lunch box that features 5 compartments portioned perfectly for a total capacity of 2.4 cups, suitable for a child’s appetite. Meals are kept fresh and mess-free with separate compartments and a tightly fitting leak-proof lid. It is lightweight and constructed with durable, rubber-coated edges that are slip-and-slide-proof for meal prep.

4.7 stars out of 5

Promising review: We bought the Bentgo for our son when he started school. It has been so good to us. It allows us to easily make well-balanced lunches with proper serving sizes for him. And it holds every nicely without any messes. Side note: tons of the students at the school where I teach use these and they hold up to some serious wear and tear.

We had an issue with the original box that we purchased. I contacted customer service to let them know about it and before the end of the day they had reached out to begin the process of getting us a replacement! @Elisabeth Rockwell

14. A 36-pack of Play-Doh in 36 assorted colors for kids aged 2+. Your children can shape, squish, and mix them. Great for lots of uses like classrooms, play dates, arts and crafts, parties, and birthday gifts. They are non-toxic and their plastic packaging is recyclable, including the lids. Your kids can pretend to be chefs, doctors, or florists.

4.9 stars out of 5

Promising review: Who doesn’t love play-doh? Haha. This was a gift for my daughter and I could not believe how much play-doh was in the box! So many different colors for all her creativity. This is REAL play-doh, not knock off stuff. Amazing value! @Amanda Stone

15. Want to buy crayons in bulk? 24 packs of Crayola crayons with addorted colors will keep you worry-free for a looong time. They are double wrapped for added durability and strength. Due to the big color variety, they are great for all kinds of arts and crafts. They are safe for all ages to use; from pre-school to kindegarten.

4.8 stars out of 5

Promising review: Less than 50 cents a pack is a great deal! Crayola is a well known and reliable brand. Bought these for my second grade students! Crayons were packages and safely shipped — none were broken! @stephanie gandee

Going back to school or college can be challenging for many kids and their parents and being equipped with everything you need is essential. Take a look at this article if you want to add even more products to your shopping cart.