14 practical products that will solve your main problems

Have you ever faced an issue and wondered whether a helpful product exists or not? Well, chances are that products exist for any kind of problem you might be facing. That’s why we gathered 14 items you may need but hadn’t realized it until now.

1. Pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner that gets rid of hard stains from tiles, toilets, grills, and even pools. It’s so much better than traditional toilet brushes and acts gently. It does not leave any residue, ensuring a spotless and shiny toilet.

It comes with a handle, just like toilet brushes, that make the cleaning process so much easier. Once you’re done cleaning, you can easily clean the pumice stone and let it air dry in its functional kit.

Promising review: I have hard water in my house and it’s very difficult to get the rust stains out of the toilet. I had to clean it several times a week to try to make it look halfway decent.. This product took the stains away, and my toilet looks brand new again. I highly recommend it. I did not leave any scratches. It was beyond what I anticipated. @Happy shopper

2. A no-touch forehead thermometer with ultra-sensitive sensors that will make parents’ lives so much easier. Just place it 1.18 inches away from the center of a person’s forehead. It shows the temperature in just one second and is readable even if it’s pitch black.

The sensor collects more than 100 data points per second. When the temperature is read, the device gives a gentle vibration notification to the holding hand—no beeps or buzzes.

Promising review: I don’t know how I got by being a mom of 5 kids so long without this tool!! Checking temps on fussy and feverish babies has suddenly become a painless process, and middle-of-the-night temperature checks cause no disturbance to slumbering sickies. I keep it handy, and couldn’t be more pleased with its ease of functionality, cost, and quality. Easy to use and easy to read, this is the tool any mom would appreciate having in her cupboard when illness strikes. @Leah Buch

3. A leather brush that is hands down the most effective cleaner for suede. The bristles were designed to lift and separate dirt from the surface instead of just pushing it back down. That’s why it doesn’t require a lot of direct pressure.

Although protective spray is encouraged, this brush was designed to be a standalone solution for cleaning and maintaining the health of your shoes. You do not need to purchase any other solution or brushes.

Promising review: First off, I like suede shoes. There is something in the feel of the material that is very soothing. That being said, they do like a little extra maintenance compared to run of the mill leather. I’ve had a few brushes, etc, in the past to help me keep my suede shoes in order but I haven’t been completely happy with those.

I came across this 4-way cleaning device and read several reviews. Many were amazed how well it worked considering that it was among the least expensive ones. Received mine today and set immediately to work with two pairs of shoes.

The brush is just right for suede — stiff enough to get the job done but soft enough not to damage the surface. The remaining sides are slightly grippy in various configurations so you can feel they are actually doing something. @Finngirl

4. A Dutch cast iron that can withstand up to 50oF in the oven or on the stovetop. The porcelain enameled interior has a smooth finish that minimizes sticking, promotes caramelization and resists staining. It is recommender to wash it by hand.

The cast iron vessel has superior heat distribution and retention, evenly heating throughout both the bottom and sidewalls. The lid seals in moisture and the heat retention also reduces the amount of energy needed for cooking.

Promising review: I’ve been wanting a cast iron enamel Dutch oven for awhile now. LeCruset is what I’d been looking at, but couldn’t justify the price as they range anywhere from $250.00-$350.00. I’d seen the Lodge at one of their stores and was impressed with them, so I was very excited to see the color Lagoon on Amazon! It is a beautiful deep teal color. It’s so nice that I leave it out.

The design is nice, it cooks evenly, maintains the heat, and can also be used in the oven or placed in the fridge. It is heavy, so if you’re looking for something lightweight, this isn’t for you. Clean up is easy. It arrived quickly and was packaged very well.

I definitely recommend this Dutch Oven if you’re in the market for one. The 5 qt is a perfect size for baking or making soups and stews. And you can’t beat the price in comparison to other brands. @Steph

5. An electric bumper car for kids between the ages of 1 and 5. It is built with cushioned rubber bumpers to protect walls and furniture. It also includes a 5-point harness, anti-flat tires, optional parent-only mode, and complies with all safety regulations.

The car is rechargeable and the charging cable is included. It offers a total 360° spin, 2-speed settings, remote control, optional remote-only mode, blinking lights and music, and customizable stickers.

Promising review: We ordered this for Christmas last year and now that he is almost 18 months. He still loves this bumper car and definitely enjoys pressing the buttons on it and riding it around the house. I’d say it’s definitely worth getting! Also it has a long lasting battery and comes with a remote so either you can control the movement or your little one can use the joy sticks to move their self around! @Kayley

6. A 12-piece kitchen knife set that includes 6 knives and 6 covers. Their non-stick coating makes slicing super easy. The different colors help you remember what knife you used for different foods. They come with matching blade guards and ergonomic handles.

The set Includes: 8″ chef knife, 8″ slicing knife, 8″ serrated bread knife, 7″ Santoku knife, 6.5″ utility knife, and 3.5″ paring knife. Also, they are made from stainless steel.

Promising review: The blades are very sharp but the blade covers help a lot. I don’t recommend putting them in the dishwasher. Great starter set or if you need something affordable! @Ember Ann

7. A headlight restoration kit that will last you for as long as you have your car. The ceramic coating chemically bonds to your headlights and provides UV protection. No tools are needed and everything required are included in the package.

The 30-minute process includes 2 easy steps: use our ergonomic surface prep pad to remove the deep oxidation and prep your headlight. Then, use the wipes to restore your headlights to a like-new condition.

Promising review: Bought this during the summer and finally got around to using it on Black Friday. So easy to use, just follow the directions. It really does wipe away the oxide on the headlight lens. Works so well I just bought 3 more kits.

As you can tell we have some older vehicles in need of this product. I have tried a number of methods which are labor intensive. This is by far the easiest to use and so far looks great at a great price point. I’m hoping for longevity. @jackl

8. A stainless steel tumbler that features a straw and comes in different capacities. Constructed with double-wall vacuum insulation, your drinks will stay chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to 2 days. Also, it can take a beating and is 100% free of BPA material.

IceFlow flip straw allows effortless sipping and is leakproof when closed. Just snap it shut and you are done. At least 10% of our lid’s material is made of recycled fish nets to keep the planet healthy.

Promising review: The structure on this Stanley is very convenient to hold. This handle is easier to manage than using the side handles. The insulation in the jug keeps the original temperature of the drink all day. It’s very easy to clean and is dishwasher safe. The weight of the jug is not too heavy and easy to carry inside another bag after filled. It is also extremely leak proof. The 20 oz fits just enough to make it through at least half the day, but would require refilling. @Annaka King

9. An electric heated blanket that has 4 time settings and 6 heat settings. It comes in a variety of colors and the heating wire is evenly distributed. Its default 3-hour auto shut-off and overheating protection prevent potential risks.

It features an LED controller with 4 hourly time settings and 6 heat levels. It is made from 220 GSM flannel top and 200 GSM premium sherpa, providing a soft and warm experience.

Promising review: This blanket is expensive but absolutely worth the price. It’s the only thing keeping my daughter and I warm during this cold season. We’re going to be using it through till next summer! It’s super soft and comfortable.

We have to put a blanket on top of it because it’s not as heavy as we need. Other than that, it works great! I’m very happy with my purchase. Highly recommend to anyone trying to stay warm through the winter. Gets nice and warm very quickly and stays on for at least 8 hours at a time. @Trina

10. An electric lunch box that warms up your food while helping you take it anywhere. It can fit up to 20 oz and is great even for soups. It features a detachable cord that gets stored easily. The lid closes tightly to ensure no spillages.

It features a modern-vintage aesthetic, an elegant sphinx pink color, and matte rubberized coating. The food container and the lid are dishwasher safe. All of the needed components are included in the package.

Promising review: This item was a gift for my partner last year and she is using it almost every day to pack a lunch. My partner will take cans of soup as backups to store in her desk at work, but leftovers warm up great in here! the bowl is VERY easy to pull out and clean for the next day. She plugs the crockpot in about an hour prior to eating and has a warm lunch ready when she is.

Thinking outside the box, she’s packed more than soup-like lunches by packing protein on top of taters. this thing works great and still going strong after a year of heavy use! @Zambolie

11. A portable tire inflator that will save your car, motorcycle, and bicycle during emergencies. Featuring a lightweight and compact design, this device can easily fit into glove compartments, seats, and trunks. It’s almost unnoticeable.

The inflator’s digital screen provides accurate readouts and 4 pressure units to choose. Use the “M” button to set your desired pressure unit, and then press the “+” and “-” buttons to set the desired pressure.

Promising review: Overall, I highly recommend this. After looking at so many other options I chose this. Each of my tires was around 26.5 psi on my car. I was able to pump each up to 35 psi in under 5 minutes TOTAL. So all 4 tires in under 5 mins.

It was extremely easy to use and fast. You have to flip the switch on and off for each tire to start the pump but it does not infringe on any of the settings. It shuts off once target is reached. It does come off a bit fragile, so don’t be throwing it around, otherwise it should last. @daniel d.

12. A door draft stopper that features weighed animals. It comes in different sizes and is made of soft polyester fabric. Inside, it is filled with high quality PP cotton and natural washed sand. It blocks out the drafts to ensure warmth in winter and coolness in summer.

It can also prevent dust, light, noise, and even things like bugs, dust, rain, snow, or wind from invading your private space. Their cute dog appearance offer unique and personalized design.

Promising review: So we purchased this product because we purchased a screen door that was a security door and unfortunately the screen that’s in the security door allows for smaller bugs to get through it so we had to get one of those magic mesh screens and the bottom of the door still would allow skinks and other things into our home so I got this puppy dog to fill that gap.

It works perfectly and the size is great. My German shepherd...feels like this should be her toy however but I think she’s gotten over that. Overall, I think it’s cute and it does what it’s supposed to do so I would definitely recommend buying it. I also like that it is weighted but it’s not so heavy and it’s cumbersome. @Caroleen

13. Exfoliating mitts that lift away dead skin, while providing full microdermabrasion. It is advised to use 2-4 times per month while in the shower. You will notice better product absorption, fewer bumps and ingrown hairs, and increased circulation.

The 100% viscose construction makes this mitt great for buffing out your self tanner without being too harsh. You can also use it to prep your skin before applying tanner. It is rough enough to exfoliate deep, while soft enough to buff and smooth.

Promising review: Yep, this thing really works. This really does get amazing amounts of dead, flaky skin off your body. Don’t be surprised if there’s lots even when you shower and bathe daily. Whether it’s skin flakes and soap residue or whatever, it sure disappears leaving amazingly smooth skin.

I shared the second of the mitts with a family member who has that pesky KP= red bumpy skin on their arms and legs. It will be interesting to see how that tackles it as well. A gentle buff with this mitt after the required " soak" time to soften skin and — just like that you have amazing skin texture and softness without added lotion.

I was worried about using it without soap as instructed but it was gentle but firm in its results. Skin came off of weird spots like your inner wrist not just the normal rough knees and elbows. This will make the winter " blah skin" a thing of the past. @elaine 3

14. A cordless floor cleaner that works great on hardwood, tile, and laminate. It detects wet/dry messes on sealed hard floors and adjusts suction power and water flow for completely clean results. Floors dry quickly and streak-free. It has a runtime of up to 35 minutes.

It is self-propelled and time-saving. It washes your sealed hard floors in one smart step for an optimal clean in less time. It also features built-in app connectivity and helpful voice assistant.

Promising review: This thing is AMAZING! After thinking for a while on getting it we finally decided on purchasing and I do not regret that at all. It is pricey but I think is worth the money. I was killing my back every weekend by moping the floor up to three times to get them clean and “shiny”. I always notices my floor did not look the way I wanted it. I tried this for the first time and it is a game changer!

My floor looks clean and shiny, I am not sure if is the liquid that comes with it or the brush roller but it works and I love how easy is to use it. I am not sure if this will work as well on carpet but it certainly works on my hardwood floor. I would say that this machine is not for lazy people though because you do have to clean the roll and the dirty water tank after every use to avoid moping with a dirty roll.

I wash the roll and the tanks after every use and then do the self-cleaning option and it works wonders. If you know how to use this machine you will happy with the results! The clean water tanks is small, I have to refill it 3 or 4 times every time I use it but my house is big too so it makes sense and is not a big deal for me. @Karina

People don’t always realize how much they need something unless they need it. There are gadgets and tools you might see now and conclude that they will definitely be of use in your home.