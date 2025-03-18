14 Truly Unbelievable Stories That Actually Happened to People

Had my wedding ring fall off of my finger while I had my hand dangling out of a car window while driving. Very upsetting to arrive at the hotel I was staying at to realize it had slipped off, wasn’t in my pockets or in the car anywhere — checked the floorboards, under the seats, console, I even checked the trunk — and figured it was probably laying on the side of the road somewhere along a 60-mile stretch of interstate.

But I was exhausted. It had been a very stressful day of travel. I checked into my hotel room, pushed my suitcase just inside the door of my room, and passed out on the nearest bed. Didn’t even stop in the bathroom to pee, or bother to get undressed or take off my shoes, just laid down on top of the hotel bed, went straight to sleep.

Woke up the next morning and sat up looking at my ring finger now minus a wedding band. I saw a glint of light on the desk by the window on the far side of the room. I’d been so tired the night before I hadn’t even closed the curtains, so the sunlight was pouring in. I got up and walked over to the desk to see what it was.

It was my wedding ring sitting by itself on the desktop. I must have stared at it for a solid minute trying to work out how it got there. I didn’t have it when I came into the room, and I up until that minute hadn’t even been on that side of the room. Still can’t explain how it got there. easygoer89 / Reddit