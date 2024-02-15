15+ Celebrity Doppelgängers That Make You Think They’re Related

Ever seen an actor in a movie and thought you knew them from somewhere else? You check Google, only to find out it’s not the actor you thought. But why? They look so similar! Doppelgängers look alike to the point where they could be mistaken for twins or siblings. New research shows that these lookalikes share not just similar faces but also genes and lifestyle traits.

Zoe Saldana and Jada Pinkett Smith

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/East News, Byron Purvis/SIPA/EAST NEWS

Kim Kardashian and Naya Rivera

Xavier Collin/Everett Collection / East News, Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News

Tom Hardy and Logan Marshall-Green

Jon Furniss/Invision/AP/East News, Retna/Photoshot/REPORTER / East News

Julia Roberts and Brianne Howey

Beyoncé and Dinah Jane

Taylor Swift and Avicii

AFP/EAST NEWS, AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN/East News

Blake Lively and Victoria Azarenka

Christopher Smith/Invision/AP/East News, McMullan/Sipa USA/East News

Bryce Dallas Howard and Jessica Chastain

Kourtney Kardashian and Amerie

Anne Hathaway and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Emily Kinney and Evanna Lynch

Adam Orchon/Sipa USA/East News, Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/EAST NEWS

Roselyn Sanchez and Sandra Bullock

Photoshot/REPORTER / East News, John Shearer/Invision/AP/East News

Ian Somerhalder and Chace Crawford

Joseph Gotfriedy/Broadimage/EAST NEWS, AXELLE/BAUER-GRIFFIN.COM/East News

Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester

Elizabeth Banks and Chelsea Handler

Everett Collection / EAST NEWS, Tony Michaels/Roth Stock/Capital Pictures/EAST NEWS

Dane Cook and Skylar Astin

Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection / East News, Retna/Photoshot/REPORTER / East News

Lili Reinhart and Brittany Murphy

Sebastien Fremont / Starface/EAST NEWS, RE/Westcom/starmaxinc.com / East News

In today’s world of social media and global connectivity, it’s pretty normal to come across people who look surprisingly like celebrities. It’s wild how much these ordinary people can resemble the stars!

