15 Celebrity Pics That Prove Instagram Can Be Far From Reality

People
day ago

In a society where how we appear is more and more crucial, we always try to share the best, fanciest version of ourselves on the internet. Even celebrities are just like us — many times, the flawless pictures they share on social media don’t exactly match real life.

Jessica Simpson

Sharon Stone

© sharonstone / Instagram, Joel C Ryan/Invision/East News

Nicole Kidman

© nicolekidman / Instagram, Vianney Le Caer/Invision/East News

Adriana Lima

© adrianalima / Instagram, Marechal Aurore/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Salma Hayek

© salmahayek / Instagram, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Brie Larson

© brielarson / Instagram, JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/Sipa Press/East News

Ashley Graham

© ashleygraham / Instagram, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Rita Ora

© ritaora / Instagram, Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Abaca/East News

Rebel Wilson

© rebelwilson / Instagram, BDGEStewartSmith/BroadimageEntertainment/Broad Image/East News

Kate Hudson

© katehudson / Instagram, Scott Garfitt/Invision/East News

Demi Moore

© demimoore / Instagram, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Bryce Dallas Howard

© brycedhoward / Instagram, USA TODAY Network/Sipa USA/East News

Sofía Vergara

© sofiavergara / Instagram, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Bebe Rexha

© beberexha / Instagram, Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

Penélope Cruz

© penelopecruzoficial / Instagram, CJ Rivera/Everett Collection/East News

Despite many of us, including celebrities, still retouching our photos, signs of aging and imperfections are increasingly normalized and celebrated. These famous women serve as reminders that wrinkles are a symbol of grace and elegance.

Preview photo credit salmahayek / Instagram, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Comments

Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads