15 Genius Ways People Escaped Tricky Situations

You didn't invent the "emergency call" get out of date thing, that's been around for years
-
-
Reply
Sometimes, quick thinking is all you need to get out of a tough spot. From clever life hacks to bold last-minute decisions, these stories prove that a little creativity can go a long way. Get ready to be amazed by the genius ways people managed to escape tricky situations.
You didn't invent the "emergency call" get out of date thing, that's been around for years
Before you go, check out another hot topic: Pamela Anderson’s natural look has everyone talking! Some fans love her fresh-faced style, while others had some harsh opinions. See what all the buzz is about here.