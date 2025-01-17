15 Mysterious Finds Solved Thanks to the Internet

Ever stumbled upon something that left you scratching your head in confusion? You’re not alone—curiosity is a natural part of being human, and it drives us to uncover the unknown. Gone are the days of flipping through library books or tracking down experts for answers. With the internet at our fingertips, a whole community of online sleuths is ready to dig into the mysteries we encounter. And trust us, some of their discoveries about puzzling objects and odd finds are absolutely fascinating.

1. ’’What’s this ceramic dish with slotted cup.’’

2. ’’What is this chain mail partial glove?’’

3. ’’Small blue plastic object. It weighs approximately 6g, and it’s been lying in my utensils’ drawer ever since I got my apartment.’’

Answer: It’s an egg yolk separator. © Magicwandza / Reddit

4. ’’I found this in the bathroom of the house we just bought. It is made of metal and screwed into the wall and has a hole in the middle.’’

Answer: It’s a toilet paper roll holder and it’s missing a part. © Argercy / Reddit

5. ’’What are these little plastic sleeves that fold out of the billfold in my wallet?’’

Answer: They are key holders. © fatdan1 / Reddit

6. ’’A plastic-like, circular object (3 cm) made of ’cells’ (like those in beehives), distributed around four concentric rings. Found on several beaches in Sardinia, Italy.’’

Answer: It’s a biofilm used to treat wastewater. © Tomorrows_Sorrows / Reddit

7. ’’I’ve had this around for a while, it’s very lightweight and wooden but very smooth. What is this thing?’’

8. ’’I found this inside a drawer in my parents’ house. No one knows what it is or how it got there. The pouch is soft and flexible and is filled with some kind of red gel or liquid.’’

Answer: It is a reusable heating bag/pad. Try squeezing the inner component; it will trigger a chemical reaction, causing the fluid to solidify and produce heat. After it cools down, you can boil it to return it to a liquid state, making it ready for reuse. © Unknown author / Reddit

9. ’’What’s this round ceramic object, approx. 8 inches in diameter?’’

Answer: It’s a dish for dog food. It is used with dogs who eat too fast. © Bibbity_Boo / Reddit

10. ’’What’s this small metal pliers with a hook on one end? I found it in my house’s home office.’’

Answer: It’s a staple removal tool. © Unknown author / Reddit

11. ’’What’s this thing? May or may not be worth $2.00.’’

Answer: This is a toy catapult! I had one as a kid. Put a rubber band on the hook, over the round drum in the middle and around the arm, then back to the hook. © CheEatsASandwik/ Reddit

12. ’’Small, maybe 2-3 inches. Very light. Made with clear resin. It was a Christmas gift.’’

13. ’’Very old antique furniture, about 2ft high. It has a pull-out drawer with a hole in it. Any idea what it could be used for? The hole is about 4in in diameter.’’

Answer: You could place a bowl in the hole. Once the bowl hole is filled, you could do many bowl-related things like rinse your hands or eat tasty treats. © Unknown author / Reddit

14. “Found this in my dad’s bedroom. I really hope it’s not what I think!”

Answer: It goes over shoes to give grip on ice. © BmanUltima / Reddit

15. “What is this hard button in the middle of these granny-style panties? It’s not removable.”

Answer: It’s a “Quantum chip” used for menstrual pain relief. © jackrats / Reddit